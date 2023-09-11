While “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar,” a 39-minute short film directed by Wes Anderson and based off of a Roald Dahl story of the same name, just premiered at the Venice International Film Festival, it was promised that there would be more Dahl stories – and now we have details of a rollout for the shorts on Netflix at the end of the month.

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar,” “The Swan,” “The Ratcatcher” and “Poison” will be released on Netflix, one a day, from Sept. 27-30.

The films feature a core cast that play multiple roles – include returning Anderson players Ralph Fiennes and Rupert Friend, along with new collaborators like Benedict Cumberbatch, Dev Patel, Richard Ayoade and Ben Kingsley.

“I like the idea, right off the bat, of having a little company play the whole film,” Anderson told Netflix’s website Tudum. “They took it and did it. You hand it to them, and then you step back and watch.”

Anderson’s latest feature-length film, “Asteroid City,” was released earlier this summer by Focus Features and is currently streaming on Peacock. Anderson previously adapted Dahl’s “Fantastic Mr. Fox” as a stop-motion feature in 2009.

Below is the schedule and official synopsis of the films (courtesy of Netflix). Monogrammed corduroy blazer optional.

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

Runtime: 39 minutes / Release date: Wednesday, September 27

Logline: A beloved Roald Dahl short story about a rich man who learns about a guru who can see without using his eyes and then sets out to master the skill in order to cheat at gambling.

“The Swan”

Runtime: 17 minutes / Release date: Thursday, September 28

Logline: A young adult Roald Dahl short story about a small/brilliant boy ruthlessly pursued by two large/idiotic bullies.

“The Ratcatcher”

Runtime: 17 minutes / Release date: Friday, September 29

Logline: A lesser-known Roald Dahl short story about a professional rodent exterminator.

“Poison”

Runtime: 17 minutes / Release date: Saturday, September 30

Logline: A well-known Roald Dahl short story about a man who discovers a poisonous snake asleep in his bed.