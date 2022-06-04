James Marsden’s “Westworld” character Teddy Flood is dead but not forgotten. Scratch that – apparently he’s not dead either.

During HBO show’s ATX TV Festival panel Saturday in Austin, Texas, Marsden surprised fans when he joined fellow cast members Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Luke Hemsworth, Angela Sarafyan and Aurora Perrineau, along with co-creator and executive producer Lisa Joy.

If you remember back to 2018 and the end Season 2 of “Westwood,” a distraught Teddy adjusted his programming and killed himself in front of Dolores (Wood). Of course, no one leaked the news of Teddy’s return — or anything else for that matter.

What we do know is that “West Side Story” Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose is joining the cast in a, you guessed it, super-secretive recurring role.

Saturday’s panel also revealed the Season 4 logline: “A dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on earth.”

And some great key art:

Westworld was created for television by Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy, who are executive producers with Alison Schapker, Denise Thé, J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis and Ben Stephenson. Production companies: Kilter Films and Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television; based on the film written by Michael Crichton.

“Westworld” returns for its eight-episode fourth season Sunday, June 26 at 9 pm ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.