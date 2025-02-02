What Time Do the 2025 Grammys Start?

The 2025 Grammy Awards are here and the energy may be a bit different this year as the first show following the LA Wildfires.

Many of the Grammy pre-show events were canceled or condensed but the main show is going on as usual. This year’s show is again hosted by Trevor Noah and will feature performances by nominees like Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, and Billie Eilish.

Check out the details below to see what time the ceremony kicks off and for how to tune in.

What time does the Grammy Awards ceremony start?

The Grammy Awards show starts at 8pm ET/5pm PT and runs until 11pm ET/8pm PT. on Sunday, Feb. 2.

Will the Grammy Awards be streaming?

The Grammy Awards will be available to stream on Paramout+ but only to certain tiered subscribers. Those with the Paramount+ with Showtime subscription will be able to watch the show live. People with the Paramout+ Essential subscription will only be able to watch the show starting the following day.

Live.Grammy.com is another option to stream the show. It will provide a multiscreen livestream experience throughout the show.

What channel is the award show on?

The 2025 Grammy Awards will air live on CBS.

Who is hosting the show?

For the fifth time in a row, the Grammy Awards will be hosted by former “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah.