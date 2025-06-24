What Time Is ‘Ironheart’ on Disney+?

The next Marvel TV show has arrived, and it’s about time. “Ironheart” was shot back in 2022, but is now finally being released to the public after Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams was first introduced in the MCU sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

But when can you watch “Ironheart?” And for how long?

“Ironheart” premieres on Disney+ at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on June 24 with its first three episodes. The final three episodes will premiere on Disney+ on July 1, also at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.

Set after the events of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Marvel Television’s “Ironheart” finds Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) — a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world — returning to her hometown of Chicago. Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka “The Hood” (Anthony Ramos).

The show is executive produced by “Wakanda Forever” filmmaker Ryan Coogler and opens up another corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Ironheart” is the second and last new Marvel show to debut on Disney+ in 2025 after “Daredevil: Born Again.” It comes at a time when Marvel is slowing down its output of TV shows, opting to release just two shows a year instead of three or four.

The next Marvel show after the six-episode “Ironheart” will be the second season of “Daredevil: Born Again,” which premieres in 2026.

For now, you can watch the first half of “Ironheart” — which also stars Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White — starting tonight.

Chinaka Hodge is head writer on the show and episodes are directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes. Executive producers include Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Zoie Nagelhout, Chinaka Hodge, Ryan Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler.