‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Cast Wants to Be the Next ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’

If you’re wondering how long the stars of “What We Do in the Shadows” are willing to keep their show going, the answer is “infinity” and “forever.”

“Honestly, I’ve said it before: For me, it’s the best job in the world. I have a blast from beginning to end every year. And every year I’m excited to come back and do more,” Kayvan Novak, who plays Nandor the Relentless, told TheWrap. “Why can’t we be another ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’? Why not? Let’s do it. Just keep going, man. We love it.”

Natasia Demetriou, who plays the vampire Nadja, echoed Novak’s sentiments, saying that as long as the writers are excited about the show, she’s on board. “Infinity. Forever. I’m so happy to be part of it,” Demetriou told TheWrap.

“We’re so lucky to be on a show that we actually respect and aren’t embarrassed to be a part of,” Mark Proksch, who plays the energy vampire Colin Robinson, added, noting that the series allows them to work with “some of the best” writers, directors, editors and hair and makeup departments. “Why would we not want to keep doing that as long as we possibly can and as long as FX will let us?”

There doesn’t seem to be an end in sight for the vampire comedy from Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi. Ahead of the series’ Season 4 premiere last year, “What We Do in the Shadows” was renewed for Seasons 5 and 6. The fifth season of the mockumentary is set to premiere on Hulu on Thursday.

Starring Novak, Demetriou, Proksch, Matt Berry, Harvey Guillén and Kristen Schaal, the FX series is an expansion of the 2014 New Zealand film of the same name. The series follows a group of vampire roommates as they bumble and murder their way through modern life. After a plot-heavy season last year, Season 5 will mark a return to the comedy’s silly roots. As Guillermo (Guillén) and Laszlo try to navigate Guillermo’s new life as a vampire, Nandor (Novak) will try to hide his jealousy over his familiar’s new friend. Meanwhile, Nadja (Demetriou) connects to her ancestral home, Colin Robinson (Proksch) runs for comp troller and The Guide (Schaal) desperately tries to make a place for herself among these chaotic friends.