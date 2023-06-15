‘What We Do in the Shadows': Guillermo Finally Turns Into a Vampire in Season 5 Trailer (Video)

Roughly a month ahead of its return, “What We Do in the Shadows” has released its Season 5 trailer. The first two episodes are set to stream on FX on Hulu Thursday, July 13. After that, the series will return to a weekly release schedule.

Last season ended with Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), a longtime familiar and heir to the vampire-killing Hellsing family, paying the hapless vampire Derek (Chris Sandiford) to secretly turn transform him into an undead monster. That’s exactly where Season 5 picks up. As Guillermo navigates his new and lackluster vampiric powers, he’ll also have to hide what he’s done from his roommates, friends and master.

“I thought the transformation would be overnight, but it’s been 60 days,” Guillermo says in the trailer. “I can’t even turn into a bat.”

Dejected after trying and failing, he finally stands upright and says, “Human form.”

In Season 5, Guillermo will be spending more time with Laszlo (Matt Berry) whose skills as a “gentleman scientist” will be tested by Guillermo’s unconventional vampiric transformation. Naturally, that leads to some friction when it comes to Guillermo’s master Nandor (Kayvan Novak), who feels his familiar and possible friend pulling away from him.

Meanwhile, this season will also follow Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) as she suffers through a previously-unknown supernatural hex and reconnects with the Old Country. Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) will put his skills as an energy vampire to the test as he runs for comptroller. As for The Guide (Kristen Schaal), she’s just trying to figure out where she fits in this friend group that’s known each other for centuries.

“What We Do in the Shadows” is based on the film from Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi. Just like the movie, it documents the daily lives of a group of vampiric roommates, but instead of New Zealand the FX version is set in Staten Island. The series is executive produced by Clement, Waititi, Paul Simms, Sam Johnson, Garrett Basch and Eli Bush. The series comes from FX Productions.

The supernatural comedy first premiered in 2019 and quickly became a cult hit. “What We Do in the Shadows” has been widely acclaimed, often appearing on Best Of lists and earning 17 Emmy nominations over its run, including two nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2020 and 2022. The series is also known for its top-tier guest stars. Dave Bautista, Tilda Swinton, Wesley Snipes, Danny Trejo, Mark Hamill, Benedict Wong, Scott Bakula, Nick Kroll and Fred Armisen have all appeared in the series.