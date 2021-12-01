Time is running out to stream Oscar winners, iconic comedies, and a new release on HBO Max.

Below we’ve assembled the complete list of what’s leaving HBO Max in December 2021, and it includes the new Will Smith drama “King Richard” which was made available to stream the same day it hit theaters for 31 days. It leaves the streaming service on Dec. 19, at which point the only way to watch it will be in theaters – at least until the Digital and Blu-ray release.

Also departing in December are some excellent recent films like 2020’s “The Invisible Man,” “Emma.” and “Never Rarely Sometimes Always,” as well as classics like “Dr. Strangelove” and George Lucas’ 1973 film “American Graffiti.” Other noteworthy titles departing HBO Max this month include “Kill Bill” 1 and 2, controversial Best Picture winner “Shakespeare in Love” and the hellscape that is 2019’s “Cats.”

Check out the full list of what’s leaving HBO Max in December below.

Leaving December 16

CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute, 2020

Leaving December 18

The Invisible Man, 2020 (HBO)

Leaving December 19

King Richard, 2021

Leaving December 24

Fifty Shades Of Black, 2016 (HBO)

Leaving December 31

Abuelos (Aka Grandpas), 2019 (HBO)

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective Jr., 2009

Alpha And Omega 2: A Howl-Iday Adventure, 2013

American Graffiti, 1973 (HBO)

Assault On Precinct 13, 1976 (HBO)

Bangkok Dangerous, 2008 (HBO)

Beautiful Girls, 1996 (HBO)

Black Christmas, 2019 (HBO)

Blackhat, 2015 (HBO)

Bratz: The Movie, 2007

Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason, 2004 (HBO)

The Cable Guy, 1996

Casi Famoso (Aka Almost Famous), 2019 (HBO)

Cats, 2019 (HBO)

The Collection, 2012 (HBO)

Cousins, 1989 (HBO)

Curse Of The Pink Panther, 1983 (HBO)

Dante’s Peak, 1997 (HBO)

Dear Christmas, 2020

Dim Sum Funeral, 2009 (HBO)

Don’t Tell Mom The Babysitter’s Dead, 1991 (HBO)

The Doors, 1991 (HBO)

Downhill, 2020 (HBO)

Dr. Strangelove, 1964

Emma. (2020), 2020 (HBO)

Employee Of The Month, 2006 (HBO)

The English Patient, 1996 (HBO)

Eve’s Bayou, 1997

Flashpoint, 1984 (HBO)

Friends With Money, 2006

Gandhi, 1982

God’s Not Dead, 2014 (HBO)

Gods And Monsters, 1998 (HBO)

He Said She Said, 1991 (HBO)

Heaven Help Us, 1985 (HBO)

Hitch, 2005

Ira & Abby, 2007 (HBO)

Kill Bill: Vol. 1, 2003 (HBO)

Kill Bill: Vol. 2, 2004 (HBO)

Kramer Vs. Kramer, 1979

Leapfrog: Math Adventure To The Moon, 2010

Leapfrog: Numbers Ahoy, 2011

Leapfrog: The Letter Factory, 2003

Like Mike, 2002 (HBO)

Like Mike 2: Streetball, 2007 (HBO)

Los Futbolisimos (Aka The Footballest), 2018 (HBO)

Lucky, 2017 (HBO)

Machine Gun Preacher, 2011 (HBO)

The Manhattan Project, 1986 (HBO)

Mr. Smith Goes To Washington, 1939

My Left Foot, 1989

Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always, 2020 (HBO)

The Pallbearer, 1996 (HBO)

Perpetual Planet: Heroes Of The Oceans, 2021

The Pink Panther 2, 2009 (HBO)

The Pink Panther Strikes Again, 1976 (HBO)

The Pink Panther, 2006 (HBO)

The Pink Panther, 1964 (HBO)

Pups United, 2015

The Raven, 2012 (HBO)

Reasonable Doubt, 2014 (HBO)

Reds, 1981 (HBO)

Return Of The Living Dead III, 1993 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

Return Of The Pink Panther, 1975 (HBO)

Revenge Of The Pink Panther, 1978 (HBO)

The Sessions, 2012 (HBO)

Shakespeare In Love, 1998

A Shot In The Dark, 1964 (HBO)

Snake Eyes, 1998 (HBO)

Son Of The Pink Panther, 1993 (HBO)

Trail Of The Pink Panther, 1982 (HBO)

Twelve Monkeys, 1995 (HBO)

Vaca, 2018 (HBO)

Volunteers, 1985 (HBO)

Won’t Back Down, 2012 (HBO)

xXx, 2002

xXx: State Of The Union, 2005