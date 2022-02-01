If you’re looking for something to watch on HBO Max this month, you may want to prioritize the following titles that are leaving the streaming service throughout February. Below, we’ve assembled a complete list of everything leaving HBO Max in February, which ranges from Oscar-winning blockbusters to stone-cold classics to delightful comedies.
Noteworthy films leaving HBO Max this month include “Dunkirk,” “Blade Runner 2049,” “Amistad,” “Pitch Perfect,” “Independence Day,” “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” “The Goonies,” “Joker” and “The LEGO Batman Movie.” It’s also last call for DC films “Wonder Woman,” “Aquaman,” “Birds of Prey” and “Suicide Squad.”
The end of February will also mark the departure of a number of documentary series that aired on CNN, including “The Bush Years,” “The Seventies,” “The Eighties,” “The Nineties,”
The Movies” and “The Story of Late Night.”
Check out the full list of everything leaving HBO Max in February 2022 below.
Leaving February 11:
Dunkirk, 2017 (HBO)
Leaving February 25:
Blade Runner 2049, 2017 (HBO)
Leaving February 27:
Epic Movie, 2007 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Leaving February 28:
13 Going On 30, 2004 (HBO)
300: Rise of an Empire
1968
The 2000s
A Hijacking, 2012 (HBO)
Amanpour: Sex & Love Around the World
American Dynasties: The Kennedys
American Style
Amistad
Annabelle Comes Home
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
Any Given Sunday
Aquaman
Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)
Beverly Hills Cop II, 1987 (HBO)
Beverly Hills Cop III, 1994 (HBO)
Beyond Reasonable Doubt
Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn)
Brown Sugar, 2002 (HBO)
The Bush Years: Family. Duty. Power.
The Cell 2, 2009 (HBO)
Charlotte’s Web, 2006 (HBO)
Chasing Life with Sanjay Gupta
The Cider House Rules, 1999 (HBO)
CNN Special: The Trump Insurrection
The Color Purple
Constantine
Cradle 2 the Grave
Crazy Rich Asians
Crimes of the Century
The Curse of La Llorona
Dead Again, 2017 (HBO)
Dead Wives Club, Season 1
Dear Christmas
Death Row Stories, Season 1-5
Detour, 2016 (HBO)
The Diary of a Teenage Girl
The Disappearance of Alice Creed
Drinking Buddies, 2013 (HBO)
The Eighties
The End: Inside The Last Days of the Obama White House
Event Horizon, 1997 (HBO)
Fast Company, 1979 (HBO)
Feast Of Love, 2007 (HBO)
Flawless,2007 (HBO)
Finding Jesus: Faith, Fact, Forgery
First Ladies
Forensic Files II, Season 1
Fun Size, 2012 (HBO)
The Gallows, 2015 (HBO)
Gangs Of New York, 2002 (HBO)
Gigli
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
The Good German, 2006 (HBO)
The Good Heart, 2009 (HBO)
The Goonies
The Great Gatsby, 2013 (HBO)
Hell in the Heartland: What Happened to Ashley and Lauria?
The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy, 2005 (HBO)
The History of Comedy
How It Really Happened, Season 1-5
How To Deal, 2003 (HBO)
Imperium, 2016 (HBO)
The Hunt with John Walsh
Independence Day, 1996 (Special Edition Extended Version) (HBO)
It: Chapter 2
Joker
Justice League
Keeping The Faith, 2000 (HBO)
The Killer Truth
Kong: Skull Island
Lady In The Water, 2006 (HBO)
The Legend of Bagger Vance
The LEGO Batman Movie
Less Than Zero, 1987 (HBO)
Lincoln: Divided We Stand
Lovelace
Macbeth
Menace II Society
Movie 43, 2013 (HBO)
Mo Willems Storytime Shorts!
The Movies
Mr. Nobody, 2009 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Muriel’s Wedding, 1994 (HBO)
My Golden Days, 2015 (HBO)
National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College at Sea, 2006 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
The Neverending Story II The Next Chapter, 1990 (HBO)
The Nineties
The Nun
Nurse 3D, 2013 (HBO)
Ocean’s Eight
One Hour Photo, 2002 (HBO)
Ouija Origin Of Evil, 2016 (HBO)
Paddington 2
Parental Guidance, 2012 (HBO)
The People v. The Klan
The Photograph, 2020 (HBO)
Pitch Perfect, 2012 (HBO)
Pope: The Most Powerful Man In History
Prime, 2005 (HBO)
Prince Avalanche, 2013 (HBO)
Race for the White House, Season 1
Ready Player One
The Redemption Project
The Return Of The Living Dead, 1985 (HBO)
A Return to Salem’s Lot
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World, 2012 (HBO)
Set Up, 2011 (HBO)
Severance, 2006 (HBO)
The Seventies
Shazam!
Showdown In Little Tokyo, 1991 (HBO)
Something’s Killing Me
Space Cowboys
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
The Story of Late Night
Suicide Squad
Teen Titans Go! To The Movies
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
Tricky Dick
Ultraviolet
United Shades of America, Season 1-6
Unmasking a Killer
Valentine’s Day
Vegas Vacation
Vengeance: Killer Coworkers
Vengeance: Killer Lovers
Vengeance: Killer Neighbors
Very Scary People, Season 1
Very Scary People, Season 2
Vice, 2018 (HBO)
Wendy, 2020 (HBO)
We Will Rise: Michelle Obama’s Mission to Educate Girls Around the World
Where the Wild Things Are
The Windsors: Inside The Royal Dynasty
The Wonder List With Bill Weir
Wonder Woman
Zombieland
