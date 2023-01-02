Here’s What’s Leaving HBO Max in January 2023

HBO Max may (hopefully) be done randomly pulling original series from the service, but there are still a number of TV shows and films due to leave HBO Max in January as part of the regularly scheduled shuffling.

Multiple seasons of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” will leave HBO Max on Jan. 3, so get those final binge-watches in ASAP. And the beloved WB series “Everwood” is due to depart on Jan. 21 if you feel like seeing what young Chris Pratt was up to in the early 2000s.

In terms of movies leaving HBO Max, there are quite a lot. “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” turns into a ghost on Jan. 20, while Jon M. Chu’s delightful musical “In the Heights” leaves on Jan. 27.

Noteworthy films leaving HBO Max on Jan. 31 include the first three “John Wick” movies, the first three “Jurassic Park” films, the first two installments in the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise, and the 1961 version of “West Side Story.” Fill up your queue!

Check out a full list of what’s leaving HBO Max in January 2023 below, and find out what’s new this month here.

January 3:

Bachelor in Paradise, Seasons 4-6

Bachelor Pad, Season 1

The Bachelor Winter Games

The Bachelor, Season 21

The Bachelor, Season 24

The Bachelor, Season 25

The Bachelorette, Season 11

The Bachelorette, Season 14

The Bachelorette, Season 15

The Bachelorette, Season 16

January 6:

Christmas Eve on Sesame Street

Elmo Saves Christmas

Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas

A Sesame Street Christmas Carol

January 19:

Eve

January 20:

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, 2021 (HBO)

January 21:

Everwood

January 23:

Alvin and the Chipmunks, 2007 (HBO)

January 25:

Babylon 5

What I Like About You, 2002

January 27:

In the Heights, 2021 (HBO)

The Hangover Part III, 2013 (HBO)

January 28:

Person of Interest

January 31:

12 Years A Slave, 2013 (HBO)

Abduction, 2011 (HBO)

Amityville 3-D, 1983 (HBO)

Amityville II: The Possession, 1982 (HBO)

Aquaman (1967)

At Close Range, 1986 (HBO)

At First Sight, 1999 (HBO)

Bananas, 1971 (HBO)

Batman: The Brave and the Bold

Biker Boyz, 2003 (HBO)

Boogie, 2021 (HBO)

Borg vs. Mcenroe, 2018 (HBO)

Care Bears: Unlock the Magic

Cellular, 2004 (HBO)

The Champ, 1979

Chinatown, 1974 (HBO)

Chocolate City, 2015 (HBO)

Chopped: Holiday

Chopped: Thanksgiving

Code of Silence, 1985 (HBO)

Confidence, 2003 (HBO)

Daybreakers, 2010 (HBO)

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 2016

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, 2018

Fools Rush In, 1997

Gang Related, 1997 (HBO)

Good Deeds, 2012 (HBO)

Head of the Class (1986)

Holiday Baking Championship, Season 7

Holiday Baking Championship, Season 8

Horsemen, 2009 (HBO)

Hyde Park on the Hudson, 2012 (HBO)

I, Robot, 2004 (HBO)

Jeff, Who Lives At Home, 2012 (HBO)

John Wick, 2014

John Wick: Chapter 2, 2017

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, 2017

Jurassic Park, 1993 (HBO)

Jurassic Park III, 2001 (HBO)

Justice League

Justice League Unlimited

Kick-Ass 2, 2013 (HBO)

Land, 2021 (HBO)

Le Divorce, 2003 (HBO)

Life of Pi, 2012 (HBO)

Little Men, 2016 (HBO)

Macbeth, 2015 (HBO)

Much Ado About Nothing, 1993 (HBO)

The New Adventures of Old Christine

The Next Karate Kid, 1994

Nostalgia, 2018 (HBO)

Rango, 2011 (HBO)

Riddick, 2013 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Rules of Engagement, 2000 (HBO)

Running Scared, 1986(HBO)

School Ties, 1992 (HBO)

Solaris, 2002(HBO)

Soul Food, 1997 (HBO)

Source Code, 2011

Suite Francaise, 2014 (HBO)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, 2007 (HBO)

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, 2005 (HBO)

The Book Thief, 2013 (HBO)

The Care Bears Movie, 1985 (HBO)

The Con is On, 2018 (HBO)

The Core, 2003 (HBO)

The Dead Zone, 1983 (HBO)

The Help, 2011 (HBO)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 1997 (HBO)

The Next Three Days, 2010 (HBO)

The One I Love, 2014 (HBO)

The Possession, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)

The Untouchables, 1987 (HBO)

Thirteen, 2003 (HBO)

Transcendence, 2014 (HBO)

Two Can Play That Game, 2001

West Side Story, 1961 (HBO)

Zero Dark Thirty, 2012