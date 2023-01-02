Here’s What’s Leaving HBO Max in January 2023

HBO Max may (hopefully) be done randomly pulling original series from the service, but there are still a number of TV shows and films due to leave HBO Max in January as part of the regularly scheduled shuffling.
Multiple seasons of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” will leave HBO Max on Jan. 3, so get those final binge-watches in ASAP. And the beloved WB series “Everwood” is due to depart on Jan. 21 if you feel like seeing what young Chris Pratt was up to in the early 2000s.
In terms of movies leaving HBO Max, there are quite a lot. “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” turns into a ghost on Jan. 20, while Jon M. Chu’s delightful musical “In the Heights” leaves on Jan. 27.
Noteworthy films leaving HBO Max on Jan. 31 include the first three “John Wick” movies, the first three “Jurassic Park” films, the first two installments in the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise, and the 1961 version of “West Side Story.” Fill up your queue!
Check out a full list of what’s leaving HBO Max in January 2023 below, and find out what’s new this month here.
January 3:
Bachelor in Paradise, Seasons 4-6
Bachelor Pad, Season 1
The Bachelor Winter Games
The Bachelor, Season 21
The Bachelor, Season 24
The Bachelor, Season 25
The Bachelorette, Season 11
The Bachelorette, Season 14
The Bachelorette, Season 15
The Bachelorette, Season 16
January 6:
Christmas Eve on Sesame Street
Elmo Saves Christmas
Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas
A Sesame Street Christmas Carol
January 19:
Eve
January 20:
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, 2021 (HBO)
January 21:
Everwood
January 23:
Alvin and the Chipmunks, 2007 (HBO)
The Best Movies on HBO Max Right Now
January 25:
Babylon 5
What I Like About You, 2002
January 27:
In the Heights, 2021 (HBO)
The Hangover Part III, 2013 (HBO)
January 28:
Person of Interest
January 31:
12 Years A Slave, 2013 (HBO)
Abduction, 2011 (HBO)
Amityville 3-D, 1983 (HBO)
Amityville II: The Possession, 1982 (HBO)
Aquaman (1967)
At Close Range, 1986 (HBO)
At First Sight, 1999 (HBO)
Bananas, 1971 (HBO)
Batman: The Brave and the Bold
Biker Boyz, 2003 (HBO)
Boogie, 2021 (HBO)
Borg vs. Mcenroe, 2018 (HBO)
Care Bears: Unlock the Magic
Cellular, 2004 (HBO)
The Champ, 1979
Chinatown, 1974 (HBO)
Chocolate City, 2015 (HBO)
Chopped: Holiday
Chopped: Thanksgiving
Code of Silence, 1985 (HBO)
Confidence, 2003 (HBO)
Daybreakers, 2010 (HBO)
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 2016
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, 2018
Fools Rush In, 1997
Gang Related, 1997 (HBO)
Good Deeds, 2012 (HBO)
Head of the Class (1986)
Holiday Baking Championship, Season 7
Holiday Baking Championship, Season 8
Horsemen, 2009 (HBO)
Hyde Park on the Hudson, 2012 (HBO)
I, Robot, 2004 (HBO)
Jeff, Who Lives At Home, 2012 (HBO)
John Wick, 2014
John Wick: Chapter 2, 2017
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, 2017
Jurassic Park, 1993 (HBO)
Jurassic Park III, 2001 (HBO)
Justice League
Justice League Unlimited
Kick-Ass 2, 2013 (HBO)
Land, 2021 (HBO)
Le Divorce, 2003 (HBO)
Life of Pi, 2012 (HBO)
Little Men, 2016 (HBO)
Macbeth, 2015 (HBO)
Much Ado About Nothing, 1993 (HBO)
The New Adventures of Old Christine
The Next Karate Kid, 1994
Nostalgia, 2018 (HBO)
Rango, 2011 (HBO)
Riddick, 2013 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Rules of Engagement, 2000 (HBO)
Running Scared, 1986(HBO)
School Ties, 1992 (HBO)
Solaris, 2002(HBO)
Soul Food, 1997 (HBO)
Source Code, 2011
Suite Francaise, 2014 (HBO)
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, 2007 (HBO)
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, 2005 (HBO)
The Book Thief, 2013 (HBO)
The Care Bears Movie, 1985 (HBO)
The Con is On, 2018 (HBO)
The Core, 2003 (HBO)
The Dead Zone, 1983 (HBO)
The Help, 2011 (HBO)
The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 1997 (HBO)
The Next Three Days, 2010 (HBO)
The One I Love, 2014 (HBO)
The Possession, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)
The Untouchables, 1987 (HBO)
Thirteen, 2003 (HBO)
Transcendence, 2014 (HBO)
Two Can Play That Game, 2001
West Side Story, 1961 (HBO)
Zero Dark Thirty, 2012