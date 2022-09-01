Here’s What’s Leaving HBO Max in September 2022

Much has been made of titles being quietly removed from HBO Max over the last few week, but while the number of films departing the service in September is substantial, at least subscribers have a heads up.

As is the case every month, various movies are due to leave HBO Max in September, and below we’ve got the full list of which films are leaving and when so you can prioritizing some viewing options. Noteworthy removals include the 2021 Warner Bros. thriller “The Little Things” starring Denzel Washington (leaving Sept. 16), the 2020 “Freaky Friday” horror riff “Freaky,” Quentin Tarantino’s “Kill Bill” films, the “Lethal Weapon” franchise, “Super 8,” “Tootsie” and the Nancy Meyers classic “The Holiday.”

Check out the full list of what’s leaving HBO Max in September below.

September 4

Meet the Patels, 2014

September 5

Turner Classic Movies: Follow the Thread, 2022

September 8

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies, 2018

September 9

Horrible Bosses 2, 2014

September 11

Fatale, 2020 (HBO)

September 14

Starting Life in Another World- (S2 Eps 1-13) (Dubbed), 2016

Starting Life in Another World- (S2 Eps 1-13) (Subtitled), 2016

Starting Life in Another World- (S2 Eps 14-25) (Dubbed), 2016

Starting Life in Another World- (S2 Eps 14-25) (Subtitled), 2016

September 16

The Little Things, 2021 (HBO)

September 17

Inheritance, 2020 (HBO)

September 20

American Sniper, 2014

September 24

The Quarry, 2020 (HBO)

September 30

3 Ninjas: High Noon at Mega Mountain, 1998

3 Ninjas: Knuckle Up, 1993

A Mouse Tale, 2012 (HBO)

Adaptation., 2002

American History X, 1988

An American Haunting, 2006 (HBO)

Are We Done Yet?, 2007

Are We There Yet?, 2005

Beef, 2020 (HBO)

Brooklyn’s Finest, 2010 (HBO)

Bundle of Joy, 1956

Buried, 2010

Cantinflas, 2014 (HBO)

City Slickers, 1991

Cocoon the Return, 1988 (HBO)

Contagion, 2011

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, 2000

Dark Passage, 1947

Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark, 2010

Double Trouble, 1967

El Robo Del Siglo (aka Heist of the Century), 2020 (HBO)

Ella Enchanted, 2004 (HBO)

Elvis on Tour, 1972

Emma, 1996

Erased, 2013 (HBO)

Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within, 2001

Fired Up!, 2009

Freaky, 2020 (HBO)

From Paris With Love, 2010 (HBO)

Frozen River, 2008

Genius, 2016 (HBO)

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, 2009

Giant, 1956

Girl Happy, 1965

Girls, Interrupted, 1999

Graffiti Bridge, 1990

Harina (aka Flour), 2018 (HBO)

Home Fries, 1998 (HBO)

How Do You Know, 2010

I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1997

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, 1998

I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, 2006

It Could Happen to You, 1994

It Happpened at the World’s Fair, 1963

J. Edgar, 2001 (HBO)

Jailhouse Rock, 1957

John Carpenter Presents Vampires: Los Muertos, 2002

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

Journey to the Center of the Earth, 2008

Judas and the Black Messiah, 2021 (HBO)

Jungle Master, 2013 (HBO)

Kill Bill: Vol, 1, 2003

Kill Bill: Vol. 2, 2004

Krull, 1983 (HBO)

Last Night, 2011 (HBO)

Let Him Go, 2020 (HBO)

Lethal Weapon 2, 1989

Lethal Weapon 3, 1992

Lethal Weapon 4, 1998

Lethal Weapon, 1987

Little Baby Bum (S1), 2011

Little Baby Bum (S2), 2011

Little Baby Bum: Learning & Fun, 2011

Lords of Dogtown

M*A*S*H, 1970

Major League II, 1994

Major League: Back to the Minors, 2006

Mano de Obra (aka Workforce), 2019 (HBO)

Mary Reilly, 1996

Meet Me in St. Louis, 1944

Michael Clayton, 2007

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movies, 1995 (HBO)

Miles Ahead, 2016

Miracle on 34th Street, 1947 (HBO)

Moonrise Kingdom, 2012 (HBO)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989

National Lampoon’s Van Wilder 2: The Rise of Taj, 2006 (HBO)

Next, 2007 (HBO)

Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist, 2008

Nobody’s Fool, 1994

Period of Adjustment, 1962

Punch-Drunk Love, 2002

Purple Rain, 1984

Radio Flyer, 1992

Reservation Road, 2007 (HBO)

Reservoir Dogs, 1992 (HBO)

Return to Me, 2000 (HBO)

Revolver, 2007 (HBO)

Ride the High Country, 1962

Righteous Kill, 2008 (HBO)

Scary Movie 2, 2001

Scary Movie 3, 2003

Scary Movie, 2000

Sex Drive, 2008 (Extended Version)

Shark Night 3D, 2011 (HBO)

Shrek The Third, 2007 (HBO)

Shrink, 2009 (HBO)

SLC Punk!, 1999 (HBO)

Sleepless in Seattle, 1993

Soul Surder, 2011

Spartan, 2004 (HBO)

Spinout, 1966

Stealing Harvard, 2002 (HBO)

Steel, 1997

Strike Up the Band, 1940

Super 8, 2011 (HBO)

The Adventures of Mark Twain, 1944

The Adventures of Milo and Otis, 1989

The Book of Eli, 2010

The Boondocks Saints II: All Saints Day (Director’s Cut)

The Brothers Solomon, 2007 (HBO)

The Cooler, 2003 (HBO)

The Empty Man, 2020 (HBO)

The Harvey Girl, 1946

The Holiday, 2006 (HBO)

The Internship, 2013 (HBO)

The Iron Giant, 1999

The Ladies Man, 2000 (HBO)

The Pirate, 1948

The Raid: Redemption, 2012 (HBO) (Extended Version)

The Relic, 1997 (HBO)

The Secret in Their Eyes, 2010 (HBO)

The Unsinkable Molly Brown, 1964

The Wackness, 2008 (HBO)

The Way Way Back, 2013 (HBO)

Things We Lost in the Fire, 2007 (HBO)

Tootsie, 1982 (HBO)

Twister, 1996

Ultraviolet, 2006

Under the Cherry Moon, 1986

Universal Soldier: The Return, 1999

Vegas Vacation, 1997

Warm Bodies, 2013 (HBO)

Welcome to Collinwood, 2002 (HBO)

Welcome to the Dollhouse, 1995

What You Gonna Do When the World’s on Fire?, 2018

Whiplash, 2015

Who’s Harry Crumb?, 1989 (HBO)

Wiener Dog Internationals, 2017 (HBO)

Zookeeper, 2011