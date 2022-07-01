Here’s What’s Leaving Hulu in July 2022

“The Breakfast Club” and “Pineapple Express,” both classics within their own genres, will be leaving Hulu in July, along with a host of other films. If you want to relive Judd Nelson’s performance as delinquent John Bender or the antics of Seth Rogen and James Franco, don’t forget to catch up on these flicks before July 31.

If you haven’t already celebrated Meryl Streep’s birthday by watching one of her arguably best performances in “The Devil Wears Prada,” stream this fashion comedy before it leaves Hulu this month as well. Thankfully you’ll still be able to stream this thinly-veiled critique of Vogue’s Anna Wintour on Prime Video. That’s all.

Other notable titles that won’t be available on the streaming service after July include “I Am Not Your Negro,” “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar,” “Easy A” and a slew of the Resident Evil films, including “Resident Evil,” “Resident Evil: Apocalypse,” “Resident Evil: Extinction,” “Resident Evil: Afterlife” and “Resident Evil: Retribution.”

Here’s a full list of what’s leaving Hulu this month.

July 2

I Am Not Your Negro (2016)

Ingrid Goes West (2017)

July 3

Leave No Trace (2018)

July 8

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar (2021)

July 10

China: The Panda Adventure (2001)

Horses (2002)

The Secret of Life on Earth (1993)

July 12

My Scientology Movie (2015)

The Rest of Us (2019)

July 13

My All-American (2015)

July 14

Devil’s Knot (2013)

Dog Eat Dog (2016)

July 24

Rattlesnakes (2019)

Zoo-Head (2019)

July 25

2099: The Soldier Protocol (2019)

July 31

A Beautiful Mind (2001)

The A-Team (2010)

The Angriest Man in Brooklyn (2014)

Armored (2009)

The Big Year (2010)

Blind Date (1987)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

Bringing Down the House (2003)

Burn After Reading (2008)

Center Stage (2000)

Cyrus (2010)

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

Easy A (2010)

Equity (2016)

Fever Pitch (2005)

The Fifth Element (1997)

The Five-Year Engagement (2012)

The Flintstones (1994)

Grandma (2015)

Gridiron Gang (2006)

Happy Feet (2006)

Happy Feet Two (2011)

Hitch (2005)

Look Who’s Talking (1989)

Madeline (1998)

Marie Antoinette (2006)

Me, Myself and Irene (2000)

November Criminals (2017)

Nowhere to Run (1993)

Once Upon a Time in America (1984)

The Other Guys (2010)

Pineapple Express (2008)

The Program (1993)

Push (2009)

Resident Evil (2002)

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)

Rock Of Ages (2012)

The Runaways (2010)

Sideways (2004)

Single White Female (1992)

Stuart Little (1999)

Stuart Little 2 (2002)

That’s My Boy (2012)

Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns (2008)

The Vow (2012)

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)

Water for Elephants (2010)

We Own the Night (2007)

Wolf (1994)

The Wolfman (2010)