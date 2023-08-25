As Taylor Swift once said, “August slipped away like a moment in time,” and August 2023 has been no different. Summer starts to come to a close at the end of August as kids head back to school, Labor Day looms and folks soak up those last few days before the official start of fall on Sept. 21. Netflix will say goodbye to some important titles at the end of this month as well.

The majority of films leaving Netflix will leave on the last day, so there is still time to squeeze some in before the month fully ends. Those leaving the streamer Aug. 31 include “If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Mean Girls,” the “Open Season” films, “Paranormal Activity,” “The Ring” and “Sleepless in Seattle” among others.

While plenty of new films and television shows have arrived on Netflix in August like “Heartstopper” Season 2 and some of the “Despicable Me” films as well as other Netflix originals like “Painkiller,” “Heart of Stone” and more installments of “Untold,” why not postpone those watches to when some of the below classics have left the streamer?

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in August 2023:

Leaving 8/12/23

Knightfall: Seasons 1-2

Leaving 8/14/23

Winx Club: Seasons 6-7

Leaving 8/15/23

Les Misérables

Leaving 8/24/23

Jobs

Leaving 8/31/23

A Knight’s Tale

If Beale Street Could Talk

InuYasha the Movie: Affections Touching Across Time

InuYasha the Movie 2: The Castle Beyond the Looking Glass

InuYasha the Movie 3: Swords of an Honorable Ruler

InuYasha the Movie 4: Fire on the Mystic Island

The Italian Job

Mean Girls

Moving Art: Seasons 1-3

Open Season

Open Season 2

Paranormal Activity

The Ring

Salt

Scream: Seasons 1-3

She’s Gotta Have It

Sister, Sister: Seasons 1-6

Sleepless in Seattle