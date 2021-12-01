Netflix giveth and Netflix taketh away. The streaming service has unveiled its list of what’s due to depart in December, so if you’re looking to prioritize your watchlist, you better get on these particular titles.
Top of mind here is all four seasons of “Halt and Catch Fire.” The AMC drama series was a critical favorite and built up a devoted following, and it’s an easy recommend for anyone looking for a satisfying binge-watch. But you only have until Dec. 13 to watch it.
Also leaving in December are all six seasons of the ABC drama series “Private Practice,” which depart on Dec. 21.
And at the end of the month, noteworthy films like “American Gangster,” “Gladiator,” “Do the Right Thing” and “Zodiac” are scheduled to leave.
Check out the full list of what’s leaving Netflix in December below.
Leaving Netflix Dec. 3
The Last O.G.: Seasons 1-2
Leaving Netflix Dec. 4
The Guest
Leaving Netflix Dec. 7
Before I Fall
Leaving Netflix Dec. 8
It Comes at Night
Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas
Leaving Netflix Dec. 13
Halt and Catch Fire: Seasons 1-4
Leaving Netflix Dec. 14
Fifty: The Series: Seasons 1-2
Saint Seiya: Seasons 1-6
Leaving Netflix Dec. 15
Lee Daniels’ The Butler
Maps to the Stars
The Theory of Everything
Leaving Netflix Dec. 21
Jacob’s Ladder
Private Practice: Seasons 1-6
Leaving Netflix Dec. 25
Captain Fantastic
Leaving Netflix Dec. 30
Winchester
Leaving Netflix Dec. 31
A Cinderella Story
American Gangster
Beethoven
Beethoven’s 2nd
Charlie’s Angels
Cold Mountain
Defiance
The Devil Inside
Do the Right Thing
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Double Jeopardy
Forensic Files: Collections 1-9
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood: Parts 1-5
Fullmetal Alchemist: Season 1
Ghost
Gladiator
The Great British Baking Show: The Beginnings: Season 1
House Party
House Party 2
House Party 3
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
The Last Airbender
Like Crazy
Love Don’t Cost a Thing
Love Jones
The Lovely Bones
The Machinist
Magnolia
Memoirs of a Geisha
My Fair Lady
Mystic Pizza
Pan’s Labyrinth
Puss in Boots
Rumor Has It…
Serendipity
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3: Game Over
Stuart Little
The Strangers
Titanic
Tommy Boy
Underworld
Underworld: Awakening
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
What a Girl Wants
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
Zodiac
