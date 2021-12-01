Netflix giveth and Netflix taketh away. The streaming service has unveiled its list of what’s due to depart in December, so if you’re looking to prioritize your watchlist, you better get on these particular titles.

Top of mind here is all four seasons of “Halt and Catch Fire.” The AMC drama series was a critical favorite and built up a devoted following, and it’s an easy recommend for anyone looking for a satisfying binge-watch. But you only have until Dec. 13 to watch it.

Also leaving in December are all six seasons of the ABC drama series “Private Practice,” which depart on Dec. 21.

And at the end of the month, noteworthy films like “American Gangster,” “Gladiator,” “Do the Right Thing” and “Zodiac” are scheduled to leave.

Check out the full list of what’s leaving Netflix in December below.

Leaving Netflix Dec. 3

The Last O.G.: Seasons 1-2

Leaving Netflix Dec. 4

The Guest

Leaving Netflix Dec. 7

Before I Fall

Leaving Netflix Dec. 8

It Comes at Night

Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas

Leaving Netflix Dec. 13

Halt and Catch Fire: Seasons 1-4

Leaving Netflix Dec. 14

Fifty: The Series: Seasons 1-2

Saint Seiya: Seasons 1-6

Leaving Netflix Dec. 15

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

Maps to the Stars

The Theory of Everything

Leaving Netflix Dec. 21

Jacob’s Ladder

Private Practice: Seasons 1-6

Leaving Netflix Dec. 25

Captain Fantastic

Leaving Netflix Dec. 30

Winchester

Leaving Netflix Dec. 31

Do the Right Thing, Universal Pictures

A Cinderella Story

American Gangster

Beethoven

Beethoven’s 2nd

Charlie’s Angels

Cold Mountain

Defiance

The Devil Inside

Do the Right Thing

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Double Jeopardy

Forensic Files: Collections 1-9

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood: Parts 1-5

Fullmetal Alchemist: Season 1

Ghost

Gladiator

The Great British Baking Show: The Beginnings: Season 1

House Party

House Party 2

House Party 3

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

The Last Airbender

Like Crazy

Love Don’t Cost a Thing

Love Jones

The Lovely Bones

The Machinist

Magnolia

Memoirs of a Geisha

My Fair Lady

Mystic Pizza

Pan’s Labyrinth

Puss in Boots

Rumor Has It…

Serendipity

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Stuart Little

The Strangers

Titanic

Tommy Boy

Underworld

Underworld: Awakening

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

What a Girl Wants

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Zodiac