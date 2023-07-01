If you’re trying to prioritize what to watch on Netflix, try bumping these titles that are leaving the streamer in July to the top of your queue. This month marks the departure of the “G.I. Joe” sequel/reboot “G.I. Joe Retaliation,” four “Ip Man” movies, the rom-com-drama “Julie and Julia” and one of the best James Bond films ever, “Skyfall.” “The Wedding Date” and “Stepmom” are also leaving the service on July 31, as are all six seasons of “Moesha” and the first “Underworld” movie.

Check out the full list of what’s leaving Netflix in July 2023 below.

Leaving July 9

12 Strong

Baby Ballroom: Seasons 1-2

Leaving July 12

Tom Segura: Completely Normal

Leaving July 14

Married at First Sight: Season 11

Leaving July 20

Ip Man

Ip Man 2

Ip Man 3

Ip Man 4: The Finale

Leaving July 23

Popples: Seasons 1-3

Leaving July 24

Serenity

Leaving July 25

August: Osage County

Leaving July 31

Five Feet Apart

Flight

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

Hardcore Henry

I, Frankenstein

Julie & Julia

Moesha: Seasons 1-6

Skyfall

Stepmom

The Ottoman Lieutenant

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Wedding Date

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys

Underworld