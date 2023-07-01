If you’re trying to prioritize what to watch on Netflix, try bumping these titles that are leaving the streamer in July to the top of your queue. This month marks the departure of the “G.I. Joe” sequel/reboot “G.I. Joe Retaliation,” four “Ip Man” movies, the rom-com-drama “Julie and Julia” and one of the best James Bond films ever, “Skyfall.” “The Wedding Date” and “Stepmom” are also leaving the service on July 31, as are all six seasons of “Moesha” and the first “Underworld” movie.
Check out the full list of what’s leaving Netflix in July 2023 below.
Leaving July 9
12 Strong
Baby Ballroom: Seasons 1-2
Leaving July 12
Tom Segura: Completely Normal
Leaving July 14
Married at First Sight: Season 11
Leaving July 20
Ip Man
Ip Man 2
Ip Man 3
Ip Man 4: The Finale
Leaving July 23
Popples: Seasons 1-3
Leaving July 24
Serenity
Leaving July 25
August: Osage County
Leaving July 31
Five Feet Apart
Flight
G.I. Joe: Retaliation
Hardcore Henry
I, Frankenstein
Julie & Julia
Moesha: Seasons 1-6
Skyfall
Stepmom
The Ottoman Lieutenant
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Wedding Date
Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys
Underworld
