Here’s Everything Leaving Netflix in October 2023

Last call for “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” and “Pride and Prejudice”

"Pride & Prejudice" (2005)
"Pride & Prejudice" (Focus/Universal)

Now that we’re settled into the fall season, there are some films and shows leaving Netflix at the end of October that may complete your seasonal viewing guide! Plenty of new options will arrive on the streamer to take the place of those leaving, like Netflix original “Pain Hustlers” or theatrical, sci-fi film “Dune” directed by Denis Villeneuve. Sundance Darling “Fair Play” starring Phoebe Dynevor will also land on Netflix this month.

But, for those still in denial that school has officially started (with football season and homecoming dances in full swing) “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” remains until the end of October as does “Pride and Prejudice” (2005) with Keira Knightley and Matthew Mcfadyen. You don’t want to miss out on that Mr. Darcy walking across the misty moors!

Here’s everything that’s leaving Netflix in October 2023:

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings shows DVDs ready to mail at a San Jose, Calif., sorting center in 2002. The company announced Tuesday, April 18, 2023, that it would shutter its DVD rental business this year.
Leaving 10/1/23

The Rental

Leaving 10/2/23

Jexi

Leaving 10/4/23

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

Leaving 10/5/23

American Pie: Girls’ Rules

Leaving 10/14/23

Half & Half: Seasons 1-4

One on One: Seasons 1-5

Leaving 10/31/23

Cliffhanger

Collateral

Coming to America

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Girl, Interrupted 

Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie

Into the Badlands: Seasons 1-3

LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE

Mile 22

No Strings Attached

Pride & Prejudice 

Reservoir Dogs

Steel Magnolias

Tagged: Seasons 1-3

Terminator Genisys

The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther 2

The Thundermans: Seasons 1-2

Victorious: Seasons 1-2

