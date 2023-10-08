Here’s Everything Leaving Netflix in October 2023

Now that we’re settled into the fall season, there are some films and shows leaving Netflix at the end of October that may complete your seasonal viewing guide! Plenty of new options will arrive on the streamer to take the place of those leaving, like Netflix original “Pain Hustlers” or theatrical, sci-fi film “Dune” directed by Denis Villeneuve. Sundance Darling “Fair Play” starring Phoebe Dynevor will also land on Netflix this month.
But, for those still in denial that school has officially started (with football season and homecoming dances in full swing) “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” remains until the end of October as does “Pride and Prejudice” (2005) with Keira Knightley and Matthew Mcfadyen. You don’t want to miss out on that Mr. Darcy walking across the misty moors!
Here’s everything that’s leaving Netflix in October 2023:
Leaving 10/1/23
The Rental
Leaving 10/2/23
Jexi
Leaving 10/4/23
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
Leaving 10/5/23
American Pie: Girls’ Rules
Leaving 10/14/23
Half & Half: Seasons 1-4
One on One: Seasons 1-5
Leaving 10/31/23
Cliffhanger
Collateral
Coming to America
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Girl, Interrupted
Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie
Into the Badlands: Seasons 1-3
LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE
Mile 22
No Strings Attached
Pride & Prejudice
Reservoir Dogs
Steel Magnolias
Tagged: Seasons 1-3
Terminator Genisys
The Pink Panther
The Pink Panther 2
The Thundermans: Seasons 1-2
Victorious: Seasons 1-2
Leave a Reply