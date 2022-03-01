March will see the return of a fan-favorite series, the launch of a spinoff of a fan-favorite series and a handful of noteworthy films added to Amazon Prime Video.

Below, we’ve assembled a complete list of what’s new on Amazon Prime Video in March, and it includes the highly anticipated second season of the sci-fi comedy series “Upload,” which premieres March 11. Additionally, the new series “The Boys Presents: Diabolical” premieres on March 4 and promises eight all-new animated stories set within the R-rated superhero world of “The Boys.”

Also on March 4, the Amy Poehler-directed documentary “Lucy and Desi” premieres, chronicling the relationship between Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz.

In terms of library titles, March 1 brings the Ryan Reynolds-Sandra Bullock rom-com “The Proposal,” the classic “Dead Poets Society,” the sci-fi “Alien” prequel “Prometheus,” the comedy spoof “Spaceballs” and a number of other films to the streaming service.

Check out the full list fo what’s new on Prime Video in March below, as well as what’s new on IMDb TV.

New on Prime Video in March 2022

Available March 1

The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)

The Proposal (2009)

Weekend At Bernie’s (1989)

Prometheus (2012)

Chronicle (2012)

Confessions Of A Shopaholic (2009)

Flightplan (2005)

The Tooth Fairy (2010)

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Lawless (2012)

Crash (2005)

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights (2004)

Blackfish (2013)

Prince Avalanche (2013)

Coffy (1973)

Blacula (1972)

Spaceballs (1987)

Be Cool (2005)

Scream, Blacula, Scream! (1973)

Foxy Brown (1974)

Baby Sheba (1975)

Cotton Comes To Harlem (1970)

Liar, Liar (1997)

Puss In Boots (2012)

Takers (2010)

Available March 4

Lucy and Desi (2022)

The Boys Presents: Diabolical (2022): Season 1

Available March 10

Harina (2022)

Available March 11

Upload (2022): Season 2

Pete the Cat (2022): Season 2, Part 4

Available March 18

Master (2022)

Available March 25

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (2022): Season 1

New on IMDb TV in March

The following titles are available for free, no Prime membership needed, through IMDb TV

Available March 1

A Simple Favor (2018)

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)

Baby Geniuses (1999)

Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012)

Beautiful Creatures (2013)

Beginners (2010)

Black Sheep (1996)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

Dolittle (2020)

Earth to Echo (2014)

Emma. (2020)

Fighting (2009)

Finding Forrester (2000)

Get a Job (2016)

Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)

Hitchcock (2012)

Holmes & Watson (2018)

Jackie (2016)

Kingpin (1996)

Lost in Translation (2003)

Made of Honor (2008)

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)

Office Space (1999)

Run All Night (2015)

S.W.A.T (2003)

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010)

She’s Out of My League (2010)

Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas (2003)

Skiptrace (2016)

Super Troopers (2001)

Taken 3 (2014)

That Awkward Moment (2014)

The Book of Life (2014)

The Fighter (2010)

The Fourth Kind (2009)

The Heat (2013)

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005)

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure (1994)

The Land Before Time XIV: Journey of the Brave (2016)

The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)

The Princess Bride (1987)

The Sisters Brothers (2018)

The Three Stooges (2012)

The Young Victoria (2009)

Unfinished Business (2015)

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005)

Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005)

Falcon Crest S1-9 (1981)

Law & Order: UK S1-5 (2009)

Available March 4

Bug Out (2022)

Available March 12

If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

Available March 15

Fifty Shades of Grey (2015)

Fifty Shades Darker (2017)

Fifty Shades Freed (2018)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

Available March 19

The Invisible Man (2020)

Available March 25

Destroyer (2018)

Available March 26

Judy (2019)