What’s New on Amazon Prime Video in May 2022

An original sci-fi series starring two Oscar winners, the second season of a buzzworthy teen show and the return of a beloved cult comedy series are just some of the new additions to Amazon Prime Video in May.

Below, you can peruse a full list of the movies and TV shows that are being added to Amazon Prime Video in May 2022. The second season of the Prime Video original series “The Wilds” debuts on May 6, telling the story of a group of girls who have been stranded on an island as part of an experiment.

And on May 13, the iconic Canadian sketch comedy troupe “The Kids in the Hall” return for a slew of new episodes, reunited for the first time in years.

If it’s original sci-fi you’re into, J.K. Simmons and Sissy Spacek play a couple who have a portal in their backyard in the new series “Night Sky,” premiering on May 20.

And in terms of library titles, noteworthy additions this month include the 1996 blockbuster “Independence Day,” the 1992 sports dramedy “A League of Their Own,” the 1993 Western “Tombstone” and the 1999 comedy cult classic “Office Space.”

In addition to a full list of what’s new on Prime Video in May, we’ve also got the list of what’s new on Freevee — which is the new name of IMDbTV, Amazon’s free streaming service.

Available May 1

Independence Day (1996)

Tombstone (1993)

Open Range (2003)

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

The Guardian (2006)

Office Space (1999)

Enemy Of The State (1998)

Taken (2008)

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000)

Hitman (2007)

Red Tails (2012)

Sideways (2021)

Tooth Fairy 2 (2012)

Courage Under Fire (1996)

Pearl Harbor (2001)

Fat Albert (2004)

Lucky Number Slevin (2006)

The Angriest Man In Brooklyn (2014)

Tangerine (2015)

Europa Report (2013)

Blackfish (2013)

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)

Fargo (1996)

Valley Girl (1983)

The Rage: Carrie 2 (1999)

Platoon (1986)

The Woods (2006)

Bad Influence (1990)

The Namesake (2007)

Crank (2006)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Shrek (2001)

Shrek 2 (2004)

Battleship (2012)

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008)

Don’t Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood (1996)

Field Of Dreams (1989)

Road To Perdition (2002)

Eye For An Eye (1996)

Zero Dark Thirty (2013)

A League Of Their Own (1992)

The Ugly Truth (2009)

Blue Clues S1 (1999)

Available May 6

The Wilds S2 (2022)

The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith S1 (2022)

Available May 13

The Kids in the Hall S1 (2022)

Available May 18

Lovestruck High (2022)

Available May 19

Bang Bang Baby S1, Part 2 (2022)

May 20

Night Sky (2022)

LOL: Si te ríes, pierdes (2022)

May 27

Emergency (2022)

Kick Like Tayla (2022)

Everything Coming to Freevee in May

May 1

Crazy Heart (2009)

Dazed and Confused (1993)

Deja Vu (2006)

Evan Almighty (2007)

Eve’s Bayou (1997)

Funny People (2009)

Galaxy Quest (1999)

Gone Girl (2014)

Gulliver’s Travels (2010)

Hanna (2011)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

Hulk (2003)

In Bruges (2008)

Kingdom of Heaven (2005)

Legends of Oz: Dorothy’s Return (2013)

Linsanity (2013)

London Fields (2018)

Your Highness (2011)

May 2

Hellboy (2019)

May 6

Bosch: Legacy S1 (2022)

May 8

Sleepless (2017)

May 20

Troppo S1 (2022)

May 23

Dredd (2012)

Bombshell (2019)