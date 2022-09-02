Here’s What’s New on Amazon Prime Video in September 2022

Prime Video has no shortage of shows or movies arriving in September. The biggest new show on the block for Amazon Studios is “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” which is a prequel based on the work of J.R.R. Tolkien that’s set thousands of years before the events of “The Hobbit” and “Lord of the Rings.” Several new 2022 films will be available on the streamer as well: including Channing Tatum’s “Dog,” Michael Bay’s “Ambulance,” Zac Efron’s “Firestarter,” Dylan O’Brien’s “The Outfit,” and more.

Noteworthy library titles arriving this month include “Fight Club” (1999), “Legally Blonde” (2001) and “The Silence of the Lambs” (1991).

Here’s everything new on Amazon Prime Video and Freevee in September.

September 1

American Ninja Warriors S12-13 (2022)

Friday Night Lights S1-5 (2007)

Texicanas (2019)

WAGS Miami S1-2 (2022)

21 Grams (2004)

23:59 (2011)

A Family Thing (1996)

The Adjustment Bureau (2011)

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across The 8th Dimension (1984)

American Beauty (1999)

American Ninja (1985)

American Ninja 2: The Confrontation (1987)

American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt (1989)

American Ninja 4: The Annihilation (1991)

An American Werewolf in London (1981)

Apartment 143 (2012)

Autumn in New York (2000)

Bad Influence 91990)

Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)

Black Sunday (1977)

Blair Witch 2: The Book of Shadows (2000)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Cabin Fever (2003)

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever (2009)

The Clan (2015)

Cold Creek Manor (2003)

Crazy Heart (2010)

The Descent (2006)

The Dilemma (2011)

Dust 2 Glory (2017)

Employee of the Month (2006)

Europa Report (2013)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

Failure to Launch (2006)

Fight Club (1999)

Frontera (2014)

The Ghost and The Darkness (1996)

Gorky Park (1983)

Hard Eight (1997)

He Got Game (1998)

Heartburn (1986)

Here Comes the Devil (2012)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

I Saw the Devil (2010)

I’m Still Here (2010)

In Time (2011)

Instructions Not Included (2013)

Intersection (1994)

Jason’s Lyric (1994)

Juan of the Dead (2012)

Legally Blonde (2001)

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003)

Let the Right One In (2008)

The Lifeguard (2013)

Love Story (1970)

Loving Pablo (2018)

Mandrill (2009)

The Mod Squad (1999)

Moonlight & Valentino (1995)

Mother! (2017

The Motorcycle Diaries (2004)

Mr. Baseball (1992)

My Beautiful Laundrette (1986)

Night Falls on Manhattan (1997)

Open Water (2003)

The Out-of-Towners (1999)

The Package (1989)

Pulse (2005)

The Recruit (2003)

Reign of Fire (2002)

Rescue Dawn (2007)

Rings (2017)

Roles models (2008)

Role Models Unrated (2008)

Ronaldo (2015)

Rookie of the Year (1993)

Roxanne (1987)

The Sacrament (2013)

Save The Last Dance (2001)

Shattered (2022)

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Sin Nombre (2009)

Skyfall (2012)

Staying Alive (1983)

Superstar (1999)

Support Your Local Sheriff (1969)

The Transpoter (2002)

Trollhunter (2011)

Uncommon Valor (1983)

The Usual Suspects (1995)

Van Wilder: Freshman year (2009)

Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008)

Wanted (2008)

War of the Worlds (2005)

Weekend at Bernie’s (1989)

We’re No Angels (1955)

Wild Bill (1995)

The Young Victoria (2010)

Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)

September 2

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (2022)

September 7

He Is Psychometric (2019)

Prison Playbook (2017)

Reply 1988 (2015)

Reply 1994 (2013)

Search: WWW (2019)

Signal (2016)

The Crowned Clown (2019)

September 9

Aline (2022)

Flight / Risk (2022)

September 15

Thursday Night Football (2022)

September 17

Dog (2022)

Firebird (2022)

Goodnight Mommy (2022)

The Outfit (2022)

September 19

Heatwave (2022)

September 21

Prisma (2022)

September 23

Firestarter (2022)

Memory (2022)

September Mornings S2 (2022)

September 27

Our Idiot Brother (2011)

September 30

Ambulance (2022)

My Best Friend’s Exorcism (2022)

Jungle (2022)

Un Extraño Enemigo S2 (2022)

Everything Coming to Freevee in September:

September 1

The Suze Orman Show (2002)

Murder, She Wrote (1984)

Murder, She Wrote: A Story to Die For (2000)

Banacek S1-2 (1972)

Models of the Runway S1-2 (2009)

The Rockford Files S1-6 (1974)

1917 (2019)

All About My Mother (1999)

Annie (2014)

As Good as It Gets (1997)

Bad Teacher (2011)

Broken Embraces (2009)

Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)

Charlie’s Angels (2000)

Charlioe’s Angels: Full Throttle (2003)

Cowboys & Aliens (2011)

Criminal (2016)

For Greater Glory: The True Story of Cristiada (2012)

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991)

God’s Not Dead (2014)

Happy Feet (2006)

Happy Feet Two (2011)

Hidden Figures (2016)

Kindergarten Cop 2 (2016)

Leatherheads (2008)

Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006)

Matador (1986)

Match Point (2005)

Pain and Glory (2019)

Silence (2016)

Stop-Loss (2008)

The Bone Collector (1999)

The Huntsman: Winter’s War (2016)

The Longest Ride (2015)

There’s Something About Mary (1998)

Volver (2006)

Where’s the Money (2017)

Whiplash (2014)

September 11

How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)