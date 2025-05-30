Here’s What’s New on HBO and Max in June 2025

Max subscribers have a number of exciting movie and TV premieres to look forward to this month.

The biggest and most noteworthy is “A Minecraft Movie,” which is set to make its streaming premiere on Max on an undetermined date in June, after already grossing nearly $1 billion at the worldwide box office. Some smaller dramas, like director Paolo Sorrentino’s “Parthenope” and the Daisy Ridley action vehicle “Cleaner,” are arriving on the platform in June as well.

Max will also be the streaming home for “The Gilded Age” Season 3 when it makes its premiere on Sunday, June 22.

Below, you can find the full list of what’s new on Max in June 2025.

June 1

“A Hologram for the King” (2016)

“A Nightmare on Elm Street” (2010)

“A Perfect Getaway” (2009)

“Backtrack” (2016)

“Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons” (2022)

“Black Patch” (1957)

“Blues in the Night” (1941)

“Casino” (1995)

“Fight Club” (1999)

“Gentleman Jim” (1942)

“Hellboy” (2004)

“I Am Not Your Negro” (2017)

“Igor” (2008)

“Illegal” (1955)

“In the Good Old Summertime” (1949)

“Invasion of the Body Snatchers” (1978)

“Kid Glove Killer” (1942)

“Meet Me in St. Louis” (1944)

“My Scientology Movie” (2017)

“Numbered Men” (1930)

“One Foot in Heaven” (1941)

“Parasite” (2019)

“Presenting Lily Mars” (1943)

“Pride & Prejudice” (2005)

“Public Enemies” (2009)

“Reign of the Supermen” (2019)

“Serenade” (1956)

“Silver River” (1948)

“Spaceballs” (1987)

“Split” (2017)

“Strike Up the Band” (1940)

“Summer Stock” (1950)

“Superman: Man of Tomorrow” (2020)

“Superman: Red Son” (2020)

“Superman: Unbound” (2013)

“Superman/Batman: Public Enemies” (2009)

“Thank Your Lucky Stars” (1943)

“The Death of Superman” (2018)

“The Fighting 69th” (1940)

“The Harvey Girls” (1946)

“The Hunger Games” (2012)

“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” (2013)

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1” (2014)

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2” (2015)

“The Man Who Invented Christmas” (2017)

“The Match King” (1932)

“The Mayor of Hell” (1933)

“The Mortician” (HBO)

“The Nitwits” (1935)

“The Prince and the Pauper” (1937)

“The Sea Chase” (1955)

“The Sea Hawk” (1940)

“The Sunlit Night” (2019)

“The Verdict” (1946)

“They Made Me a Criminal” (1939)

“This Side of the Law” (1950)

“Three Faces East” (1930)

“Three Strangers” (1946)

“Total Drama Island” Season 2 (Cartoon Network)

“Wagons West” (1952)

“Words and Music” (1948)

“You’ll Find Out” (1940)

“Ziegfeld Follies” (1946)

June 2

“BBQ Brawl” Season 6 (Food Network)

June 3

“Bullet Train” (2022)

“Ugliest House in America” Season 6 (HGTV)

June 4

“1000-lb Roomies” Season 1 (TLC)

“Fatal Destination” Season 1 (ID)

June 5

“Bea’s Block” Season 1C (Max)

“Chespirito: Not Really on Purpose” Season 1 (Max)

June 6

“House Hunters International” Volume 9, Season 201 (HGTV)

“Parthenope” (2025)

June 10

“Virgins” Season 1 (TLC)

June 11

“Guy’s Grocery Games” Season 38 (Food Network)

June 12

“Bitchin’ Rides” Season 11 (Motor Trend)

“Mini Beat Power Rockers: A Superheroic Night” (Discovery International)

June 13

“Cleaner” (2025)

“House Hunters” Volume 10, Season 240 (HGTV)

“Maine Cabin Masters” Season 10 (Magnolia Network)

“Super Sara” (Max)

“Toad & Friends” Season 1B

June 16

“Hero Ball” Season 3B

June 17

“Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports: Animal Pharm” (CNN)

“Super Mega Cakes” Season 1 (Food Network)

June 19

“Expedition Unknown” Season 15 (Discovery)

“Mystery At Blind Frog Ranch” Season 5 (Discovery)

June 20

“House Hunters” Volume 10, Season 241 (HGTV)

“Lu & The Bally Bunch” Season 1C (Cartoon Network)

“Now or Never: FC Montfermeil” (Max)

“Teen Titans Go!” Season 9B (Cartoon Network)

June 21

“The Kitchen” Season 38 (Food Network)

“The Never Ever Mets” Season 2 (OWN)

June 22

“The Gilded Age” Season 3 (HBO)

June 23

“Match Me Abroad” Season 2 (TLC)

June 24

“Enigma” (HBO)

“Mean Girl Murders” Season 3 (ID)

“The Invitation” (2022)

June 25

“Rehab Addict” Season 10 (HGTV)

June 27

“House Hunters” Volume 10, Season 242 (HGTV)

“My Mom Jayne” (HBO)

“Pati” Seasons 1 and 2 (Max)

“The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie” (2025)

June 29

“#Somebody’s Son” Season 1 (OWN)

“Family or Fiancé” Season 4 (OWN)

June 30

“90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk” Season 11 (TLC)

“Truck U” Season 21 (Motor Trend)

TBD

“A Minecraft Movie” (2025)