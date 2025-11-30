Netflix has lined up a massive slate for the end of the year, including some big new releases, the next chapter of a long-awaited finale and much more.

Perhaps the biggest headline of the month is the conclusion of “Stranger Things,” one of Netflix’s most notable original series. Nearly 10 years after the 80s-set sci-fi/horror/fantasy series debuted on the service, the final four episodes of “Stranger Things 5” will release on Netflix this December. These episodes will be split across two installments: the first three release on Christmas Day, while the finale airs on New Year’s Eve (on Netflix and in select theaters).

Netflix also has a few big titles in the world of film coming in December. The latest Noah Baumbach film “Jay Kelly” will hit the service toward the beginning of the month. The movie about movies, starring George Clooney as an A-list celebrity on a trek across Europe and Adam Sandler as his faithful manager, was co-written by Baumbach and Emily Mortimer.

“Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery” marks another big addition to Netflix’s catalog this December. The film is the third entry in the “Knives Out” series, with Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc once again solving a mystery with a star-studded cast (this time, including Josh O’Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin and many other names). Both Johnson and Craig have expressed interest in continuing the series, though “Wake Up Dead Man” marks the end of Johnson’s two-picture deal with Netflix to continue the series.

Here’s what’s new on Netflix in December 2025.

Dec. 1

“A League of Their Own”

“All the Empty Rooms”

“Anything Else”

“As Good As It Gets”

“Bad Teacher”

“Beowulf” (Season 1)

“Big Momma’s House”

“Big Momma’s House 2”

“Brightburn”

“Burlesque”

“Cheaper by the Dozen”

“Cheaper by the Dozen 2”

“Christmas Break-In”

“CoComelon Lane” (Season 6)

“Downton Abbey” (2019)

“Godzilla”

“Hollow Man”

“Joy for Christmas”

“Kung Fu Panda”

“Kung Fu Panda 2”

“Kung Fu Panda 3”

“Little Women”

“Love is Blind: Italy”

“My Next Guest with David Letterman and Adam Sandler”

“Playing Gracie Darling”

“Pulp Fiction”

“Stripes”

“Troll 2”

“The Ugly Truth”

“Victoria” (Seasons 1-3)

“What Lies Beneath”

“The Wolf of Wall Street”

“Zero Dark Thirty”

Dec. 2

“Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” (Season 2)

“Matt Rife: Unwrapped — A Christmas Crowd Work Special”

Dec. 3

“My Secret Santa”

“The Northman”

“Stranded with my Mother-in-Law” (Season 3)

“With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration”

Dec. 4

“A Lot Like Christmas”

“The Abandons”

“The Believers” (Season 2)

“Forrest Gump”

“Fugue State 1986”

“I Wish You Had Told Me”

“Lali: Time to Step Up”

“Mean Girls” (2004)

“Mean Girls (2024)

Dec. 5

“Jay Kelly”

“Love and Wine”

“The Making of Jay Kelly”

“The New Yorker at 100”

“The Night My Dad Saved Christmas 2”

“Owning Manhattan” (Season 2)

“The Prince of Confession”

Dec. 7

“Babylon”

“Cast Away”

Dec. 8

“Elmo and Mark Rober’s Merry Giftmas”

Dec. 9

“Badly in Love”

“Blood Coast” (Season 2)

“Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within”

“The West Wing” (Seasons 1-7)

Dec. 10

“The Accident” (Season 2)

“Record of Ragnarok” (Season 3)

“Simon Cowell: The Next Act”

Dec. 11

“The Fakenapping”

“Had I Not Seen the Sun” (Part 2)

“Lost in the Spotlight”

“Man vs. Baby”

“Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft” (Season 2)

“The Town”

Dec. 12

“The Amazing Digital Circus” (Season 1, Episodes 5-7)

“City of Shadows”

“Home for Christmas” (Season 3)

“Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery”

Dec. 13

“The Talented Mr. Ripley”

Dec. 14

“PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie”

Dec. 15

“A Cowboy Christmas Romance”

“Christmas at the Chalet”

“The Christmas Classic”

“Christmas on the Alpaca Farm”

“The Creature Cases” (Chapter 6)

Dec. 16

“Castle Rock” (Seasons 1-2)

“Culinary Class Wars” (Season 2)

Dec. 17

“The Manny” (Season 3)

“Murder in Monaco”

“What’s in the Box?”

Dec. 18

“10DANCE”

“Emily in Paris” (Season 5)

Dec. 19

“A Time for Bravery”

“Breakdown: 1975”

“The Great Flood”

“Jake vs. Joshua: Judgment Day”

Dec. 22

“The Closer (Seasons 1-7)

“Elway”

“Sicily Express”

Dec. 23

“Eden”

“King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch” (Season 3)

Dec. 24

“Downton Abbey: A New Era”

“Goodbye June”

“Tom Segura: Teacher”

Dec. 25

“Christmas Gameday: Cowboys vs. Commanders”

“Christmas Gameday: Lions vs. Vikings”

“Stranger Things 5 (Vol. 2)

Dec. 26

“Cover-Up”

Dec. 29

“Members Only: Palm Springs”

Dec. 30

“Evil Influencer: The Jodi Hildebrandt Story”

“Ricky Gervais: Mortality”

Dec. 31

“Sleeping with Other People”

“Stranger Things 5” (Finale)