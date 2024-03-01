Following the extra day of 2024 in February, March will start strong with a new slate of films and shows coming to Netflix. May the Leap Day magic transfer to St. Patrick’s Day and eventually Easter (which comes early this year) after the ominous Ides of March as “Young Royals” Season 3 arrives March 11 and “Girls5eva” Season 3 arrives March 15. Theo James makes an epic return in “The Gentleman” starting March 7.

“Stranger Things” star Millie Bobbie Brown leads the fantasy action film “Damsel” in which she plays a princess tricked into becoming bait for a mysterious dragon that demands a sacrifice from the kingdom it lives near each generation. Lindsay Lohan has her own adventure in Ireland when she makes a wish that changes her romantic fate and makes her question what kind of love she really wants. And Adam Sandler goes to space and back in “Spaceman.”

Library films like the first two “Amazing Spider-Man” films starring Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone will arrive at the beginning of the month, and “The Hunger Games” quartet will arrive at the end of March.

Here’s what’s new on Netflix in March 2023:

March 1

Aníkúpáló: Rise of the Spectre

Blood & Water: Season 4

Furies

Maamia Lega Hai

My Name is Loh Kiwan

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 7

Spaceman

You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack

2012

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

21 Bridges

A Madea Family Funeral

Beverly Hills Ninja

Bonnie & Clyde

Devil in a Blue Dress

The Disaster Artist

Dumb and Dumber

Fear

The Gift

Godzilla (2014)

The Jamie Foxx Show: Seasons 1-5

Love & Basketball

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Out of Africa

Step Brothers

Tammy

Think Like a Man

Think Like a Man Too

Vampires

Yesterday

March 3

The Netflix Slam

March 4

Hot Wheels Let’s Race

The Resident: Seasons 1-6

March 5

Hannah Gadsby’s Gender Agenda

March 6

Full Swing: Season 2

The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping

Supersex

March 7

The Gentlemen

I Am Woman

Pokémon Horizons: The Series

The Signal

March 8

Blown Away: Season 4

Damsel

March 9

Queen of Tears

March 11

CoComelon: Season 10

Young Royals: Season 3

March 12

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir: Season 4

Steve Treviño: Simple Man

Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War

March 13

Bandits

March 14

24 Hours with Gaspar

Art of Love

Barbie and Stacie to the Rescue

Girls5eva: Seasons 1-2

Girls5eva: Season 3

Red Ollero: Mabuhay Is A Lie

March 15

Chicken Nugget

Irish Wish

Iron Reign

Murder Mubarak

The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare

March 17

30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner

30 for 30: Survive and Advance

30 for 30: The Fab Five

March 18

Love & Hip Hop New York: Season 1-2

Young Royals Season 3 (new episode)

Young Royals Forever

March 19

Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership

Forever Queens: Season 2

Physical: 100: Season 2

March 20

Bodies Bodies Bodies

March 21

3 Body Problem

March 22

Buying Beverly Hills: Season 2

The Cassagrandes Movie

El Paseo 7

On The Line

Shirley

March 25

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 9

March 26

Dave Attell: Hot Cross Buns

March 27

The Believers

The Conners: Seasons 1-5

No Pressure

Rest in Peace

Testament: The Story of Moses

March 29

The Beautiful Game

Heart of te Hunter

Is It Cake?” Season 3

The Wages of Fear

March 30

Vikings: Seasons 1-6

March 31