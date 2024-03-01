Here’s What’s New on Netflix in March 2024

Following the extra day of 2024 in February, March will start strong with a new slate of films and shows coming to Netflix. May the Leap Day magic transfer to St. Patrick’s Day and eventually Easter (which comes early this year) after the ominous Ides of March as “Young Royals” Season 3 arrives March 11 and “Girls5eva” Season 3 arrives March 15. Theo James makes an epic return in “The Gentleman” starting March 7.

“Stranger Things” star Millie Bobbie Brown leads the fantasy action film “Damsel” in which she plays a princess tricked into becoming bait for a mysterious dragon that demands a sacrifice from the kingdom it lives near each generation. Lindsay Lohan has her own adventure in Ireland when she makes a wish that changes her romantic fate and makes her question what kind of love she really wants. And Adam Sandler goes to space and back in “Spaceman.”

Library films like the first two “Amazing Spider-Man” films starring Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone will arrive at the beginning of the month, and “The Hunger Games” quartet will arrive at the end of March.

March 1

  • Aníkúpáló: Rise of the Spectre
  • Blood & Water: Season 4
  • Furies
  • Maamia Lega Hai
  • My Name is Loh Kiwan
  • Somebody Feed Phil: Season 7
  • Spaceman
  • You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack
  • 2012
  • The Amazing Spider-Man
  • The Amazing Spider-Man 2
  • 21 Bridges
  • A Madea Family Funeral
  • Beverly Hills Ninja
  • Bonnie & Clyde
  • Devil in a Blue Dress
  • The Disaster Artist
  • Dumb and Dumber
  • Fear
  • The Gift
  • Godzilla (2014)
  • The Jamie Foxx Show: Seasons 1-5
  • Love & Basketball
  • National Lampoon’s Animal House
  • Out of Africa
  • Step Brothers
  • Tammy
  • Think Like a Man
  • Think Like a Man Too
  • Vampires
  • Yesterday

March 3

  • The Netflix Slam

March 4

  • Hot Wheels Let’s Race
  • The Resident: Seasons 1-6

March 5

  • Hannah Gadsby’s Gender Agenda

March 6

  • Full Swing: Season 2
  • The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping
  • Supersex

March 7

  • The Gentlemen
  • I Am Woman
  • Pokémon Horizons: The Series
  • The Signal

March 8

  • Blown Away: Season 4
  • Damsel

March 9

  • Queen of Tears

March 11

  • CoComelon: Season 10
  • Young Royals: Season 3

March 12

  • Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir: Season 4
  • Steve Treviño: Simple Man
  • Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War

March 13

  • Bandits

March 14

  • 24 Hours with Gaspar
  • Art of Love
  • Barbie and Stacie to the Rescue
  • Girls5eva: Seasons 1-2
  • Girls5eva: Season 3
  • Red Ollero: Mabuhay Is A Lie

March 15

  • Chicken Nugget
  • Irish Wish
  • Iron Reign
  • Murder Mubarak
  • The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare

March 17

  • 30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner
  • 30 for 30: Survive and Advance
  • 30 for 30: The Fab Five

March 18

  • Love & Hip Hop New York: Season 1-2
  • Young Royals Season 3 (new episode)
  • Young Royals Forever

March 19

  • Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership
  • Forever Queens: Season 2
  • Physical: 100: Season 2

March 20

  • Bodies Bodies Bodies

March 21

  • 3 Body Problem

March 22

  • Buying Beverly Hills: Season 2
  • The Cassagrandes Movie
  • El Paseo 7
  • On The Line
  • Shirley

March 25

  • Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 9

March 26

  • Dave Attell: Hot Cross Buns

March 27

  • The Believers
  • The Conners: Seasons 1-5
  • No Pressure
  • Rest in Peace
  • Testament: The Story of Moses

March 29

  • The Beautiful Game
  • Heart of te Hunter
  • Is It Cake?” Season 3
  • The Wages of Fear

March 30

  • Vikings: Seasons 1-6

March 31

  • Kill Bill: Vol. 1
  • Kill Bill: Vol. 2
  • Martin: Seasons 1-5
  • The Hunger Games
  • The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
  • The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1
  • The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2
