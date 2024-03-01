Following the extra day of 2024 in February, March will start strong with a new slate of films and shows coming to Netflix. May the Leap Day magic transfer to St. Patrick’s Day and eventually Easter (which comes early this year) after the ominous Ides of March as “Young Royals” Season 3 arrives March 11 and “Girls5eva” Season 3 arrives March 15. Theo James makes an epic return in “The Gentleman” starting March 7.
“Stranger Things” star Millie Bobbie Brown leads the fantasy action film “Damsel” in which she plays a princess tricked into becoming bait for a mysterious dragon that demands a sacrifice from the kingdom it lives near each generation. Lindsay Lohan has her own adventure in Ireland when she makes a wish that changes her romantic fate and makes her question what kind of love she really wants. And Adam Sandler goes to space and back in “Spaceman.”
Library films like the first two “Amazing Spider-Man” films starring Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone will arrive at the beginning of the month, and “The Hunger Games” quartet will arrive at the end of March.
Here’s what’s new on Netflix in March 2023:
March 1
- Aníkúpáló: Rise of the Spectre
- Blood & Water: Season 4
- Furies
- Maamia Lega Hai
- My Name is Loh Kiwan
- Somebody Feed Phil: Season 7
- Spaceman
- You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack
- 2012
- The Amazing Spider-Man
- The Amazing Spider-Man 2
- 21 Bridges
- A Madea Family Funeral
- Beverly Hills Ninja
- Bonnie & Clyde
- Devil in a Blue Dress
- The Disaster Artist
- Dumb and Dumber
- Fear
- The Gift
- Godzilla (2014)
- The Jamie Foxx Show: Seasons 1-5
- Love & Basketball
- National Lampoon’s Animal House
- Out of Africa
- Step Brothers
- Tammy
- Think Like a Man
- Think Like a Man Too
- Vampires
- Yesterday
March 3
- The Netflix Slam
March 4
- Hot Wheels Let’s Race
- The Resident: Seasons 1-6
March 5
- Hannah Gadsby’s Gender Agenda
March 6
- Full Swing: Season 2
- The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping
- Supersex
March 7
- The Gentlemen
- I Am Woman
- Pokémon Horizons: The Series
- The Signal
March 8
- Blown Away: Season 4
- Damsel
March 9
- Queen of Tears
March 11
- CoComelon: Season 10
- Young Royals: Season 3
March 12
- Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir: Season 4
- Steve Treviño: Simple Man
- Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War
March 13
- Bandits
March 14
- 24 Hours with Gaspar
- Art of Love
- Barbie and Stacie to the Rescue
- Girls5eva: Seasons 1-2
- Girls5eva: Season 3
- Red Ollero: Mabuhay Is A Lie
March 15
- Chicken Nugget
- Irish Wish
- Iron Reign
- Murder Mubarak
- The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare
March 17
- 30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner
- 30 for 30: Survive and Advance
- 30 for 30: The Fab Five
March 18
- Love & Hip Hop New York: Season 1-2
- Young Royals Season 3 (new episode)
- Young Royals Forever
March 19
- Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership
- Forever Queens: Season 2
- Physical: 100: Season 2
March 20
- Bodies Bodies Bodies
March 21
- 3 Body Problem
March 22
- Buying Beverly Hills: Season 2
- The Cassagrandes Movie
- El Paseo 7
- On The Line
- Shirley
March 25
- Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 9
March 26
- Dave Attell: Hot Cross Buns
March 27
- The Believers
- The Conners: Seasons 1-5
- No Pressure
- Rest in Peace
- Testament: The Story of Moses
March 29
- The Beautiful Game
- Heart of te Hunter
- Is It Cake?” Season 3
- The Wages of Fear
March 30
- Vikings: Seasons 1-6
March 31
- Kill Bill: Vol. 1
- Kill Bill: Vol. 2
- Martin: Seasons 1-5
- The Hunger Games
- The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2
Leave a Reply