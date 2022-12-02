Here’s What’s New on Paramount+ in December 2022

“Top Gun: Maverick” isn’t the only noteworthy new title streaming on Paramount+ in December. While the wait for the Tom Cruise blockbuster’s streaming debut has been long, plenty will be happy to throw on the acclaimed sequel just in time for the holidays when “Maverick” starts streaming on Dec. 22.
But in addition to “Top Gun,” December also brings the premiere of a new “Snow Day” movie and the next Taylor Sheridan show in the “Yellowstone” universe, “1923” starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.
Check out a full list of what’s new on Paramount+ in December below.
Originals, Exclusives and Premieres
12/1: Bose
12/6: The Check Up with Dr. David Agus premiere
12/6: Liam Gallagher: Knebworth 22 premiere
12/13: Sampled premiere
12/15: The Game Season 2 premiere
12/16: Snow Day premiere
12/18: 1923 premiere
12/22: Top Gun: Maverick premiere
12/30: New episodes of Big Nate
Library Shows
December 3
Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire
Robbie the Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe
The Story of Santa Claus
December 4
Fit for Christmas
December 7
Mob Wives (Seasons 1-6)
PAW Patrol (Season 7)
December 11
Must Love Christmas
National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years
December 14
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team (Season 15)
Everybody Loves Raymond (Seasons 1 – 9)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 13)
RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked (Season 12)
True Life Crime Season 1
December 16
Metallica Presents: Helping Hands Concert
December 18
When Christmas Was Young
December 20
Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!
December 21
Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) (Season 3)
The Andy Griffith Show (Seasons 1 – 8)
December 23
The 24th Annual A Home for the Holidays at the Grove
December 28
Gunsmoke (Seasons 1 – 14)
The 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors
The Gift: Kindness Goes Viral with Steve Hartman
December 31
New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash
Movies
December 1
A League Of Their Own
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
All Dogs Go To Heaven 2
Are We There Yet?
Capture the Flag
Clear and Present Danger
Cloverfield
Coyote Ugly
Dead Again
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Doubt
Eight Men Out
Election
Elizabethtown
Footloose
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Friday The 13th
Guys and Dolls
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
Halloween VI: The Curse Of Michael Myers
Head of State
Heist
If Beale Street Could Talk
In the Line of Fire
Jane Eyre
Just Wright
Kinky Boots
Little Women
Malcolm X
Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein
Mission: Impossible III
Moonstruck
Muppets from Space
Muriel’s Wedding
My Left Foot
Ordinary People
Pet Sematary (1989)
Regarding Henry
Rosemary’s Baby
Rudy
Saturday Night Fever
Scrooge
Sherlock Gnomes
Shutter Island
Sleepless In Seattle
Small Soldiers
Southside with You
Terminator Genisys
The Breakfast Club
The Cave
The Color of Money
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
The Forbidden Kingdom
The Honeymooners
The Hurt Locker
The Legend Of Bagger Vance
The Muppets Take Manhattan
The Peacemaker
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Wiz
Thief
True Grit
Uncle Buck
What’s Love Got to Do with It
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
Wild Things
Witness
Wuthering Heights
Young Guns
Young Sherlock Holmes
December 5
Celeste and Jesse Forever
December 12
Dangerous Game: The Legacy Murders
Dog
December 24
Detroit
December 27
Django Unchained
SPORTS
12/3: NCAA Men’s Basketball
12/3: SEC Championship – Georgia vs. LSU
12/4: NFL ON CBS Week 13 Doubleheader (check local listings)
12/4: Barclays Women’s Super League – Reading vs. Tottenham
12/10: College Football on CBS – Army vs. Navy
12/11: NFL ON CBS Week 4 (check local listings)
12/11: Major League Fishing’s General Tire Heavy Hitters Special
12/11: Barclays Women’s Super League – Manchester City vs. Manchester United
12/11: Barclays Women’s Super League – Aston Villa vs. Arsenal
12/15: Scottish Premiership – Rangers vs. Hibernian
12/17: NCAA Men’s Basketball
12/17: CBS Sports Classic – North Carolina vs. Ohio State & Kentucky vs.UCLA
12/18: NFL ON CBS Week 15 Doubleheader (check local listings)
12/24: NFL ON CBS Week 16 (check local listings)
12/24: Musial Awards
12/25: NFL Slimetime
12/25: Holiday Rodeo Event
12/25: Rogue Invitational
12/25: NFL ON CBS Christmas Day – Denver Broncos @ LA Rams
12/30: Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
12/31: NCAA Men’s Basketball
Dates for library titles are subject to change
