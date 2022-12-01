Paramount Global Debuts Pluto TV in Canada

Pluto TV, Paramount Global’s free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service, officially made its debut in Canada on Thursday.

Pluto will offer more than 20,000 hours of free programming to Canadians, introducing a diverse lineup of over 110 thematic and single-series channels curated from a library of thousands of titles from Paramount and more than 100 third-party partners.

Through a partnership with Corus Entertainment, Pluto TV now offers Canadian audiences a wide spectrum of free programming, including iconic TV and film franchises across popular genres such as drama, comedy, lifestyle, kids, movies, around-the-clock news and more.

Notable Pluto TV programming includes shows like “Happy Days,” “The Ed Sullivan Show,” “Elementary,” “Hawaii Five-O,” “NCIS,” “Beverly Hills 90210,” “South Park” and “Cheers,” along with films like “Mission Impossible,” “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” and “Gladiator.”

Pluto TV will also offer more than 30 channels of Canadian-specific content, including six channels for home and DIY entertainment, four food channels, five kids channels and 14 national and local news/opinion channels delivering Canadian newscasts from coast to coast.

Canadian specific programming will include “Bryan Inc.,” “Sarah Off the Grid,” “Chopped Canada,” “Bake with Anna Olson,” “Carnival Eats,” “Iron Chef Canada,” “Max and Ruby” and “Franklin.” Pluto TV in Canada will also offer channels entirely in French, including “Dora TV FR,” “Tortues Ninja TV,” “South Park FR,” “Doctor Who FR,” “Degrassi FR,” “Alerte à Malibu” and “Les Nouveaux Détectives.”

“The union of Pluto TV and Corus delivers the best of both worlds, debuting a free streaming destination for fans, and creating opportunities for advertisers, offering a premium inventory in a brand safe TV environment,” Oliver Jollet, Pluto TV’s executive vice president and international general manager, said in a statement.

In the third quarter of 2022, Pluto TV added 2.4 million global monthly active users for a total of 72 million. Paramount also noted that Pluto TV’s total viewing hours grew by double digits year over year.

“This year has marked tremendous growth for Pluto TV, having expanded to the Nordics in May and now to Canada,” Jolett added. “As we are now in more than 30 countries and territories, we are one step closer to our mission to entertain the planet.”

Canadian users can watch Pluto TV via www.pluto.tv, the Pluto TV app for Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Android TV, Chromecast, Samsung and LG devices, and mobile apps on the App Store and Google Play.