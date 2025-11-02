What’s New on Pluto TV in November 2025

New movies have officially landed on Pluto TV after being in orbit, and they’re ready to kick off the month of November.

From fun and hilarious comedies, like “Clue,” “Bebe’s Kids,” “Mrs. Doubtfire” and “Rat Race” to fantastical horrors, like “The Woman” and Black,” Pluto TV has a little something for everyone. And while Halloween might be over, you can catch the majority of “Friday the 13th” film series, except the last four movies.

Don’t worry, there are also some cinematic classics, heart-wrenching dramas and films that were inspired by viral internet story times. Check out the full list below.

Available Nov. 1

“13”

“187”

“2 Days In The Valley”

“20th Century Women”

“21 Jump Street” (2012)

“30 Days Of Night” (2007)

“A Hologram For The King”

“Abandon”

“After Yang”

“Aftersun”

“All Dirt Roads Taste Of Salt”

“American Honey”

“Amistad”

“Amy”

“Angel Heart”

“Angela’s Ashes”

“April Fool’s Day”

“Area 51”

“The Art Of War”

“The Art Of War II: Betrayal”

“The Art Of War III: Retribution”

“Astro Boy”

“Atlantic City” (1981)

“Awake”

“Awakenings”

“The Aviator”

“Babel”

“Backtrack” (2015)

“Barely Lethal”

“Basic”

“Beautiful Girls”

“Bebe’s Kids”

“Becoming Jane”

“The Bellboy”

“Below”

“Beneath”

“Beowulf” (2007)

“Big Daddy”

“Big Jake” (1971)

“Boogie Nights”

“Booty Call”

“The Bridges At Toko-Ri”

“Bullet Proof”

“Burn”

“The Captive”

“Carrie” (1976)

“Carrie” (2013)

“Catch Me If You Can” (2002)

“Center Stage”

“Changing Lanes”

“Chef”

“Child’s Play” (1988)

“Child’s Play” (2019)

“The Children Act”

Cinderfella”

“Clara’s Ghost”

“Clue”

“Cold Pursuit”

“Conan The Barbarian” (2011)

“Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind”

“The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button”

“Daddy’s Home”

“Daddy’s Home 2”

“De Palma”

“Dear Frankie”

“Death Wish” (2018)

“Desperado” (1995)

“Detective Story”

“The Devil Inside”

“The Dictator”

“Dinner For Schmucks”

“The Disorderly Orderly”

“District 9”

“Domestic Disturbance”

“Donovan’s Reef”

“Down In The Delta”

“Downsizing”

“Dragonslayer”

“Drive” (2011)

“Drop Zone”

“The Duellists”

“Eagle Eye”

“Empire Of The Sun”

“The English Patient”

“Envy”

“Equals”

“Equilibrium”

“The Eternal Daughter”

“Evil Dead” (2013)

“Evolution”

“Face/Off”

“Failure To Launch”

“Father Goose”

“Fences”

“The Fifth Element”

“Fifty Shades Of Black”

“The Fighting Seabees”

“The Firm”

“First Blood”

“First Cow”

“First Reformed”

“The Fisher King”

“Flight”

“Florence Foster Jenkins”

“Free Fire”

“Fresh”

“Frida”

“Friday The 13th” (1980)

“Friday The 13th – Part II”

“Friday The 13th – Part III”

“Friday The 13th Part – IV:The Final Chapter”

“Friday The 13th Part V: A New Beginning”

“Friday The 13th Part VI: Jason Lives”

“Friday The 13th Part VII:The New Blood”

“Friday The 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan”

“Funny About Love”

“Funny Face”

“Funny Pages”

“Gangs Of New York” (2003)

“The Gentlemen”

“Get Rich Or Die Tryin’”

“Ginger & Rosa”

“Gladiator”

“Gloria Bell”

“Glory”

“Go” (1999)

“God’s Creatures”

“Good Luck Chuck”

“The Great Raid”

“The Green Hornet”

“Grumpy Old Men”

“Grumpier Old Men”

“Gunfight At The O.K. Corral”

“Hamburger Hill”

“Happily”

“Hard Rain”

“Hatari!”

“He Said, She Said”

Heartbreakers (2001)

“Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth”

“Hellraiser: Bloodline”

“Hellraiser: Deader”

“Hellraiser: Hellseeker”

“Hellraiser: Hellworld”

“Hellraiser: Inferno”

“Hey Arnold! The Movie”

“Home For The Holidays”

“Homefront”

“Hondo”

“Hook”

“Hot Summer Nights”

“Hot Tub Time Machine”

“Hot Tub Time Machine 2”

“Houseboat”

“How To Talk To Girls At Parties”

“Hyena Road”

“I See You”

“The Ides Of March”

“In Fabric”

“In Harm’s Way”

“In Too Deep”

“Indiscreet” (1958)

“Inferno” (2016)

“Into The Wild”

“It Takes Two”

“Jack Reacher”

“Jacob’s Ladder”

“Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble In Mind”

“Joe Dirt” (2001)

“John Grisham’s The Rainmaker “(1997)

“John Henry”

“Juice”

“Killer Klowns From Outer Space”

“King Kong” (1976)

“Kingpin”

“Lamborghini: The Man Behind The Legend”

“The Last Exorcism Part II”

“Last Holiday” (2006)

“The Last House On The Left”

“The Last Stand”

“Lawless”

“A League Of Their Own” (1992)

“Lean On Pete”

“The Legend Of Hercules”

“Life (2017)

“Little Nicky”

“Locke”

“Losing Isaiah”

“The Loved Ones”

“Machine Gun Preacher”

“Magnolia”

“Man On A Ledge”

“The Manchurian Candidate” (2004)

“Marathon Man”

“Margot At The Wedding”

“Marvin’s Room”

“The Mask Of Zorro”

“Mid90s”

“Miles Ahead”

“Minari”

“Mommie Dearest”

“Monster Trucks”

“The Monuments Men”

“Moon”

“Morris From America”

“A Most Violent Year”

“Most Wanted”

“Motel Hell”

“Mother!” (2017)

“Mr. & Mrs. Bridge”

“Mrs. Doubtfire”

“Muriel’s Wedding”

“Must Love Christmas”

“My Left Foot”

“Needle In A Timestack”

“Never Goin’ Back”

