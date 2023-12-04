‘Barbie’ Sets Streaming Release on Max

Greta Gerwig’s billion-dollar blockbuster “Barbie” will be available to stream on Max beginning Dec. 15.

The streamer revealed the landing date for Gerwig’s take on Mattel’s famous toy, which struts onto Max less than six months following its July 21 theatrical release date. The film will be available starting at midnight to kick off the weekend that Friday.

An American Sign Language (ASL) version of the film will also be available to stream on the same date, featuring ASL performer Leila Hanaumi. Hanaumi is known for Deaf Austin Theatre’s “The Laramie Project” and the ASL cover for Tove Lo in the “True Romance” music video. “Barbie With ASL” will be displayed as a unique title in-app and can be identified by its key art with the sign language symbol.

“Max is the premiere destination for storytelling, so being able to share the biggest movie of the year in ASL, the first language for many, will make this story resonate in a more meaningful way,” HBO and Max content chairman and CEO Casey Bloys said in a statement. “By offering sign language interpretation, we will build upon the film’s empowering message of inclusiveness and offer a unique viewing experience for the Deaf community to enjoy with family and friends.”

Max will host a community screening to celebrate the arrival of “Barbie With ASL” on the platform in which star Margot Robbie will join Hanaumi onstage for a post-screening conversation for community members and Barbie fans. The event will be in collaboration with the esteemed Tony Award-winning nonprofit, Deaf West Theatre, and RespectAbility, whose mission is to fight stigmas and advance opportunities so people with disabilities can fully participate in all aspects of community.

Since its theatrical launch, “Barbie” has broken all sorts of records at the box office, not to mention grossing over a billion dollars and becoming the highest-grossing box office hit before inflation in Warner Bros. 100 years. The film’s soundtrack recently scored eleven Grammy nods as well, including Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night,” Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s “Barbie World,” Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For” and “I’m Just Ken” performed by Ryan Gosling.