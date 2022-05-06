At long last, after multiple release date delays, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is finally here.

The sequel finds Benedict Cumberbatch reprising his role of Doctor Strange after the events of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and teaming up with a post-“WandaVision” Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) to travel the multiverse and, well, save the world. Much of the story has been kept under lock and key, so fans have been eagerly anticipating the film’s release for months.

But while “Multiverse of Madness” is now playing exclusively in theaters, some fans are no doubt wondering, when is “Doctor Strange 2” on Disney+? The answer is we don’t quite know for sure yet, but we can make an educated guess.

While Disney has yet to officially announce a Disney+ streaming date for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” we can look to how “Eternals” rolled out to get an estimate for how soon the film will be streaming. That Marvel movie opened exclusively in theaters last November and hit Disney+ in January, in just 68 days.

If “Doctor Strange 2” follows the same pattern, it should be streaming on Disney+ sometime in July, around July 13 if it sticks to the exact “Eternals” release plan.

Theatrical windows for all studios have been narrowed during and after the pandemic, with Warner Bros. releasing “The Batman” on HBO Max 45 days after it first hit theaters. Whether “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” hits Disney+ sooner or later than July is unclear at this point, but the safest bet is to assume at least a 45-day window in which the only way to see the film is in theaters. That’s still much sooner than the traditional 90-day window.

We’ll update this post when Disney confirms a solid Disney+ debut date for “Doctor Strange 2.” For now, catch the film in theaters.