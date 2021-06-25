Ratings: ABC’s ‘When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren’ Debut Wins 8 PM

NBC’s “Making It” Season 3 premieres fine; “Good Girls” return doesn’t go as well

Well, among viewers 18-49, ABC ended up in a tie with Fox atop primetime. Of course, ABC includes the 10 o’clock hour in its primetime averages, and Fox does not. Advantage: Fox.

Nature called, and Helen Mirren answered. The new series “When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren” debuted at 8 p.m. Thursday, winning its time slot and carrying ABC to a first-place finish.

Last night, NBC premiered “Making It” Season 3 and brought back “Good Girls.” The former outperformed the latter.

ABC and Fox tied for first in ratings, both with a 0.4 in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic, according to preliminary Nielsen numbers. ABC was first in total viewers with 2.72 million, Fox was third with 1.7 million.

For ABC, “When Nature Calls” drew a 0.5 rating and 3.6 million total viewers. At 9, “Holey Moley” had a 0.5 rating and 2.6 million total viewers. “The Hustler” at 10 got a 0.4 rating and 2 million total viewers.

For Fox, “Beat Shazam” at 8 received a 0.4 rating and 1.9 million total viewers. “Mental Samurai” at 9 had the same rating, but 1.5 million total viewers.

CBS and NBC tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.3. CBS was second in total viewers with 2.7 million, NBC was fourth with 1.6 million.

For CBS, between reruns, “The United States of Al” at 8:30 had a 0.4 rating and 3.7 million total viewers. “Clarice” at 10 got a 0.2 rating and 2 million total viewers.

For NBC, the “Making It” season premiere at 8 had a 0.4 rating and 2.1 million total viewers. At 9, the “Good Girls” season premiere got a 0.3 rating and 1.5 million total viewers. A second episode of “Good Girls” at 10 received the same rating, but declined to 1.3 million total viewers.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.1 and in total viewers with 829,000. “Walker” at 8 had a 0.2 rating and 1 million total viewers. “Legacies” at 9 got a 0.1 rating and 619,000 total viewers.

We do not have Nielsen numbers for Spanish-language networks Univision and Telemundo.