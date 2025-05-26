Where to Watch the American Music Awards Live: Is It Streaming?

The American Music Awards are back after a three year hiatus with Jennifer Lopez at the helm.

The AMAs is the world’s largest fan-voted award show honoring today’s most influential artists. This Memorial Day, the awards show will honor the U.S. troops and veterans with performances and tributes throughout the show.

Created by legendary producer Dick Clark in 1974, the AMAs have delivered iconic performances, looks and speeches for 50 years. Last October CBS aired the “American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special,” celebrating the awards show’s impact on pop culture.

To learn more about where to watch the American Music Awards this Memorial Day, keep reading:

When do the AMAs air?

The American Music Awards will air live from Las Vegas Monday, May 26 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Where can I watch the awards show?

The music awards show will air on the CBS and stream on Paramount+.

The show will also livestream online on Harmony, via Rolling Stone, Billboard, among other digital Penske media publications.

In order to watch live on Paramount+, you’ll need a Paramount+ With Showtime subscription. If you just have a regular Paramount+ account, you can watch the AMAs on demand on Tuesday.

Where can I catch the show if I miss it?

If you miss the show airing live, the 2025 American Music Awards will play on MTV Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT, CMT Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET and BET Thursday at 10 p.m. ET.

Who will be hosting?

Jennifer Lopez will return to host the awards show for the second time since her first stint in 2015. The hostess will also perform to open the show.

Who are the nominees?

Kendrick Lamar leads this year’s nominees with 10 nominations, followed closely by Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, and Shaboozey.

Janet Jackson will be honored with the Icon Award, and Rod Stewart will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. Both icons will perform on the awards show, too.

Who is performing?

In addition to JLo, Jackson and Stewart, Benson Boone, Blake Shelton, Gloria Estefan, Gwen Stefani, Lainey Wilson and Reneé Rapp will take the stage at the 51st American Music Awards.

Who is presenting?

Alix Earle, Cara Delevingne, Ciara, Dan + Shay, Dylan Efron, Jordan Chiles, Kai Cenat, Megan Moroney, Nikki Glaser, Shaboozey, Tiffany Haddish and Wayne Brady will present at the music awards show. More surprise presenters have yet to be announced.