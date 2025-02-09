How to Watch ‘Attack on Titan: The Last Attack’: Will It Be Streaming?

“Attack on Titan” fans can get ready to experience The Rumbling on the big screen, as the anime series has wrapped its last two episodes up for a cinematic treat.

After four seasons watching Eren Jeager follow through with his mission to unleash of the Wall of Titans in an effort to seek revenge for the people of Paradis, the film is set to deliver a totally new perspective with the same sword-wielding characters. The movie is a dream come true for director Yuichiro Hayashi.

“I originally drew the storyboards [for ‘The Final Chapters’] with the idea that it would be watched as a single movie,” Hayashi said in a statement. “So, having the opportunity to have everyone watch it in the best possible environment, the theatre, is a dream come true for me.”

Check out all the details on how to watch below.

When does “Attack on Titan: The Last Attack” come out?

“Attack on Titan: The Last Attack” comes out in U.S. theaters on Monday, Feb. 10. for one day only.

Is “Attack on Titan: The Last Attack” in theaters?

Yes, “Attack on Titan: The Last Attack” will be in theaters, but for one day only. Check out where you can get tickets below. Be sure to check for specific showings in English dub and Japanese subtitles.

Will “Attack on Titan: The Last Attack” be streaming?

Yes, “Attack on Titan: The Last Attack” will be available to stream on Crunchyroll in 2025, though no exact date has been confirmed.

What is “Attack on Titan: The Last Attack” about?

“Attack on Titan: The Last Attack” will combine the last two episodes of the anime series together for a theatrical film finale experience.

Here’s Crunchyroll’s description of the movie below: “‘Attack on Titan: The Last Attack’ brings together the last two episodes of the highly-acclaimed anime series in a theatrical experience delivering the epic finale in a colossal-sized omnibus film. Humanity lived quietly behind massive walls built to protect themselves from the threat of monstrous creatures called Titans. Their century of peace was shattered by an attack on their city that left a young child, Eren Jaeger, motherless and vowing revenge on the titans. Years after joining the Survey Corps, Eren finds himself facing a deadly foe and ultimately gains a special ability that unveils a new truth about the world he knows… After venturing beyond the walls and separated from his comrades, Eren finds himself inspired by this new truth and plots the “Rumbling,” a terrifying plan to eradicate every living thing in the world. With the fate of the world hanging in the balance, a motley crew of Eren’s former comrades and enemies scramble to halt his deadly mission. The only question is, can they stop him?”

Who is in the “Attack on Titan: The Last Attack” cast?

Check out the English and Japanese cast below.

Japanese voice cast:

Yuki Kaji as Eren Jaeger

Yui Ishikawa as Mikasa Ackerman

Marina Inoue as Armin Arlert

Hiro Shimono as Conny Springer

Kishō Taniyama as Jean Kirschtein

Yoshimasa Hosoya as Reiner Braun

Hiroshi Kamiya as Captain Levi

Takehito Koyasu as Zeke Jaeger

Natsuki Hanae as Falco Grice

Ayane Sakura as Gabi Braun

Manami Numakura as Pieck Finger

English voice cast:

Bryce Papenbrook as Eren Jaeger

Trina Nishimura as Mikasa Ackerman

Josh Grelle as Armin Arlert

Clifford Chapin as Conny Springer

Mike McFarland as Jean Kirschtein

Robert McCollum as Reiner Braun

Matthew Mercer as Captain Levi

Ernesto Jason Liebrecht as Zeke Jaegar

Bryson Baugus as Falco Grice

Lindsay Seidel as Gabi Braun

Amber Lee Connors as Pieck Finger

Watch the trailer