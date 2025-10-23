Where to Watch the New Bruce Springsteen Movie: Is It on Netflix?

Bruce Springsteen’s iconic album “Nebraska” has gotten its own origin story in “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.” The film stars Jeremy Allen White as The Boss during the period where Springsteen made his stripped down, emotionally raw 10-track album in 1982.

Scott Cooper wrote and directed the film, adapted from Warren Zanes’ “Deliver Me From Nowhere” (a line in the song “State Trooper,” included in “Nebraska” and featured in the film). The movie recounts the Colt’s Neck, NJ, bedroom recording of “Nebraska,” where Springsteen used a simple 4-track recorder with no additional accompaniment to create his intimate sixth studio album.

“Springsteen” is one of the weekend’s biggest releases, and a possible contender for Oscar races in various categories. But is the new movie streaming? Read on to find out.

When does “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere” come out?

20th Century Studios released “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere” on Friday, Oct. 24. You can look for showtimes near you below:

AMC Theaters

Cinemark

Fandango

Regal Cinemas

Is “Deliver Me From Nowhere” streaming?

No, “Deliver Me From Nowhere” is debuting exclusively in theaters and is not yet available on any streaming services.

Will it be on Netflix?

As a 20th Century Studios release, the film will likely land on Hulu or Disney+ at some point in the near future — likely in early 2026 during the height of awards season.

Who else is in “Deliver Me From Nowhere”

“Deliver Me From Nowhere” has a solid cast surrounding White’s central performance as The Boss. The largest supporting presence is that of Jeremy Strong as Springsteen’s faithful manager Jon Landau. Also in the cast is Odessa Young as Faye Romano, a composite character who serves as Springsteen’s love interest in the film.

Other cast members include Paul Walter Hauser as Springsteen’s recording engineer, Mike Batlan (and the film’s largest source of comedic relief); Stephen Graham and Gaby Hoffmann as Springsteen’s parents, Douglas and Adele; Marc Maron as Springsteen’s producer and mixer, Chuck Plotkin; and David Krumholtz, Landau’s point of contact and executive at Columbia Records.

Watch the trailer