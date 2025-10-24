Where to Watch ‘Bugonia’: Is Emma Stone’s New Yorgos Lanthimos Movie Streaming?

“Bugonia,” one of this fall’s strangest and most anticipated releases, is finally here. The film is a reunion between actress Emma Stone and her go-to director, Yorgos Lanthimos, following their previous partnerships on 2018’s “The Favourite,” 2023’s “Poor Things” and 2024’s “Kinds of Kindness.” Stone famously shaved her head for her role in the film, and an early screening of “Bugonia” was even set up just for bald viewers (or those willing to shave their heads to get in).

It is also, notably, a remake of an absurdist 2003 South Korean sci-fi classic. Here is everything you need to know about where to watch “Bugonia.”

When does “Bugonia” come out?

“Bugonia” is set to hit theaters on Friday, Oct. 24.

Is “Bugonia” streaming?

“Bugonia” is currently only playing in movie theaters. Its eventual streaming premiere date has not yet been announced. You can purchase tickets to local theatrical screenings of the film at the links below.

Who is in the “Bugonia” cast?

Emma Stone (“La La Land”) leads the cast of “Bugonia.” The film marks her fourth feature collaboration with director Yorgos Lanthimos. Jesse Plemons (“Civil War”), who also starred in “Kinds of Kindness,” appears opposite Stone in the film. Its supporting cast, meanwhile, includes Stavros Halkias (“Tires”), Alicia Silverstone (“Clueless”) and newcomers Aidan Delbis and Cedric Dumornay.

What is “Bugonia” about?

A remake of 2003’s “Save the Green Planet!,” “Bugonia” follows a pair of conspiracy-obsessed young men (played by Plemons and Delbis) who kidnap a powerful female CEO (Stone) because they are convinced she is secretly an alien who has been sent to destroy the Earth. It’s a fun, kooky premise, but hilariously not even the strangest plot that Lanthimos has brought to life onscreen before (see: “The Lobster,” “Poor Things”).

Watch the trailer: