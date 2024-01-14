The 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards have arrived, offering the Critics Choice Association the chance to weigh in on this awards season. This year’s ceremony includes a special tribute to Harrison Ford, who will receive the Career Achievement Award, while Margot Robbie will present the SeeHer Award to America Ferrera.

Chelsea Handler is the host of this year’s show, which is scheduled to run three hours and honors the best in both film and TV from 2023. The 29th annual Critics Choice Awards show will be executive-produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment. The Critics Choice Awards are represented by Dan Black at Greenberg Traurig, LLP.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time do the Critics Choice Awards start?

The 29th Critics Choice Awards will air live from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 14.

What channel are the Critics Choice Awards on?

The awards show airs on The CW this year.

Are they streaming?

There is no official streaming option, but you should be able to watch the show through KTLA’s website.

Who’s nominated?

“Barbie” leads the film nominees with 18 nominations overall, followed by “Oppenheimer,” “Poor Things” and “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

On the TV side, “The Morning Show” is the lead contender with six nominations overall followed by “Succession,” “A Small Light,” “Abbott Elementary,” “Beef,” “Lessons in Chemistry,” ‘Loki,” “Reservation Dogs” and “The Bear.”

See the full list of nominees.

Who’s presenting?

Presenters include Abigail Spencer, Angela Bassett, Anthony Ramos, Ashley Madekwe, Awkwafina, Bella Ramsey, Brendan Fraser, Carla Gugino, Daniel Levy, David Duchovny, David Oyelowo, Donald Faison, Gael García Bernal, Giacomo Gianniotti, Jason Segel, Jenny Slate, Jessica Williams, John Krasinski, Jon Cryer, Kaley Cuoco, Ke Huy Quan, Mandy Moore, Meg Ryan, Natasha Lyonne, Nicholas Braun, Oprah Winfrey, Phil Dunster, Ramy Youssef, Sandra Oh and Vanessa Morgan.

Who votes for the Critics Choice Awards?

The Critics Choice Association is the largest critics organization in the United States and Canada, representing more than 600 media critics and entertainment journalists. It was established in 2019 with the formal merger of the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association, recognizing the intersection between film, television, and streaming content.