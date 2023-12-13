Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster comedy “Barbie” scored 18 nominations to shatter the record and lead all films at the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards, which announced its film nominations on Wednesday morning. Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” and Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Poor Things” received 13 nominations each, while Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” received 12 and Bradley Cooper’s “Maestro” and Alexander Payne’s “The Holdovers” received eight each.

Those six films were joined in the Best Picture category by “American Fiction,” “The Color Purple,” “Past Lives” and “Saltburn.”

Reinforcing the fact that the Critics Choice Association voters had a clear Top 6, the Best Director nominees were Gerwig, Nolan, Lanthimos, Scorsese, Cooper and Payne.

The previous record for Critics Choice film nominations was 14, set by last year’s Best Picture winner, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” “Barbie” shot past that record with nominations for picture, director, comedy, screenplay, actress (Margot Robbie), supporting actor (Ryan Gosling), supporting actress (America Ferrera), young actor/actress (Ariana Greenblatt), acting ensemble, cinematography, editing, production design, costume design, hair and makeup, and score, as well as three of the six nominations in the Best Original Song category.

Overall, the results were similar to Monday’s Golden Globe nominations, though the increasingly international makeup of the Globes voters was evidenced by the inclusion of the European films “The Zone of Interest” and “Anatomy of a Fall” in their best picture category. At the Critics Choice Awards, “Zone” was limited to a single nomination in the Best Foreign Language Film category, while “Anatomy” received noms for foreign language, actress Sandra Hüller and young actor Milo Machado Graner.

Todd Haynes’ “May December” was another notable omission from the Critics Choice Best Picture category, as was its lead actress Natalie Portman. The film was nominated for its screenplay and for supporting performers Julianne Moore and Charles Melton.

For the most part, though, the fact that the Critics Choice Awards have six nominees in every category except Best Picture, where they have 10, means that few of the major awards contenders were overlooked by voters. Over the last 10 years, about 75% of the nominees in the top Critics Choice category go on to receive Oscar nominations for Best Picture.

The nominations are made by members of the Critics Choice Association, which consists of more than 650 broadcast, radio and online critics and entertainment journalists, making it the largest critics group in the U.S. and Canada. (I am a voting member.)

The Critics Choice Awards will take place on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2023 in Los Angeles and will be broadcast on The CW.

Here is the list of nominations. (Television noms were announced last week — though that announcement inadvertently left off Carla Gugino’s nomination for “The Fall of the House of Usher” in the Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television category.)

BEST PICTURE

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

Saltburn

BEST ACTOR

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

BEST ACTRESS

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee – Past Lives

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Poor Things

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Charles Melton – May December

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

America Ferrera – Barbie

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Julianne Moore – May December

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Abby Ryder Fortson – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Ariana Greenblatt – Barbie

Calah Lane – Wonka

Milo Machado Graner – Anatomy of a Fall

Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers

Madeleine Yuna Voyles – The Creator

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

Air

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

BEST DIRECTOR

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Greta Gerwig – Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Alexander Payne – The Holdovers

Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Samy Burch – May December

Alex Convery – Air

Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer – Maestro

Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach – Barbie

David Hemingson – The Holdovers

Celine Song – Past Lives

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Kelly Fremon Craig – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Andrew Haigh – All of Us Strangers

Cord Jefferson – American Fiction

Tony McNamara – Poor Things

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Eric Roth & Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Matthew Libatique – Maestro

Rodrigo Prieto – Barbie

Rodrigo Prieto – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robbie Ryan – Poor Things

Linus Sandgren – Saltburn

Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx – Saltburn

Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman – Oppenheimer

Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie

James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek – Poor Things

Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran – Asteroid City

BEST EDITING

William Goldenberg – Air

Nick Houy – Barbie

Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer

Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Poor Things

Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon

Michelle Tesoro – Maestro

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Jacqueline Durran – Barbie

Lindy Hemming – Wonka

Francine Jamison-Tanchuck – The Color Purple

Holly Waddington – Poor Things

Jacqueline West – Killers of the Flower Moon

Janty Yates, David Crossman – Napoleon

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Barbie

The Color Purple

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Priscilla

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

BEST COMEDY

American Fiction

Barbie

Bottoms

The Holdovers

No Hard Feelings

Poor Things

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Wish

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Anatomy of a Fall

Godzilla Minus One

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Taste of Things

The Zone of Interest

BEST SONG

“Dance the Night” – Barbie

“I’m Just Ken” – Barbie

“Peaches” – The Super Mario Bros. Movie

“Road to Freedom” – Rustin

“This Wish” – Wish

“What Was I Made For” – Barbie

BEST SCORE

Jerskin Fendrix – Poor Things

Michael Giacchino – Society of the Snow

Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer

Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson – Killers of the Flower Moon

Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt – Barbie