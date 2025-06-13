Where to Watch ‘Echo Valley’: Is the Sydney Sweeney Movie Streaming?

And who stars in the film alongside Julianne Moore and Sweeney?

Raquel Harris

“Echo Valley,” starring Oscar award-winning actress Julianne Moore and Emmy-nominated actress Sydney Sweeney, is here and TheWrap is here to tell you all the deets about how to tune in.

We can’t get enough of Sweeney and her terrifyingly fantastic performances in horror and drama flicks, and it makes sense that she’s running another one up, this time with longtime actress Julianne Moore, who’s also made her mark in the genre with films “Hannibal,” “Carrie” and “6 Souls.”

The film comes from BAFTA-winning director Michael Pearce, who directs, and Emmy-nominated writer Brad Ingelsby, who created the HBO hit “Mare of Easttown.” Here’s everything you need to know about when, where and how to watch the spooky mother-daughter murder thriller.

When does “Echo Valley” come out?

“Echo Valley hit theaters for a limited release on Friday, June 6. It will make its global debut on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 13.

Is “Echo Valley” in theaters?

Yes, “Echo Valley” has limited theatrical release in the U.S. and Canada. Check out the listings below for tickets.

Is “Echo Valley” streaming?

Yes. After its theatrical run, “Echo Valley” is now streaming on Apple TV+.

What is “Echo Valley” about?

Here’s Apple TV+’s official description for the film: “In the edge-of-your-seat thriller “Echo Valley,” Kate (Julianne Moore) is a mother struggling to make peace with her troubled daughter Claire (Sydney Sweeney) — a situation that becomes even more perilous when Claire shows up on Kate’s doorstep, hysterical and covered in someone else’s blood. As Kate pieces together the shocking truth of what happened, she learns just how far a mother will go to try to save her child in this gripping tale of love, sacrifice and survival.

Who is in the “Echo Valley” cast?

The cast includes Julianne Moore, Sydney Sweeney, Domhnall Gleeson and Fiona Shaw.

Watch the trailer

