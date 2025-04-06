Where to Watch ‘An Evening With Elton John and Brandi Carlile’: Is the Concert Special Streaming?

Elton John and Brandi Carlile released their collaborative album, “Who Believes in Angels?,” on Friday. In honor of its debut, the duo will appear this weekend in “An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile,” a primetime concert special that will not only celebrate their new album’s release but also their decades-spanning friendship and respective musical processes. For fans of Carlie and John, it promises to be a special they will not want to miss.

With that in mind, here is how, when and where you can watch “An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile.”

When does “An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile” premiere?

“An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile” premieres Sunday, April 6.

What channel will it air on?

The one-hour concert special will be broadcast on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/PT on April 6.

Will the special be streaming?

Yes! In addition to its CBS broadcast, “An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile” will also be available to stream on Paramount+. Subscribers of streaming services like Fubo, DirecTV Stream and Hulu + Live TV that carry CBS will be able to stream the special on Sunday as well.

Only Paramount+ With Showtime subscribers will be able to watch the special live. If you only have Paramount+ Essential, you’ll be able to watch the special on demand starting Monday.

What songs will be performed in it?

The concert special will feature live performances recorded on March 26 at the London Palladium of songs from Elton John and Brandi Carlile’s “Who Believes in Angels?” Performances of select hits from their solo careers, such as Carlile’s “The Joke” and John’s “I’m Still Standing,” will also be featured.

In addition to its live performances, “An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile” will feature a sit-down conversation with the two musical artists hosted by “Schitt’s Creek” star and co-creator Dan Levy. The chat will offer viewers some insight into John and Carlile’s 20-year friendship and the journey that led them to their new album.

Is there a trailer?

An official trailer for “An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile” has not been released. CBS has, however, unveiled a few early clips from the special, including one preview of the duo’s performance of “Who Believes in Angels?,” the self-titled track from their new album.

Check it out below: