The video game franchise “Fallout” is the latest Hollywood IP to be mined as the trend towards video game adaptations – specifically in the TV realm – continues. Fresh off the critical and commercial success of “The Last of Us,” this series comes with prestige (it hails from “Westworld” creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy), a massive budget and fidelity to the franchise on which it’s based.

Here’s everything you need to know about when and where to watch the “Fallout” TV show.

What time does “Fallout” come out?

“Fallout” premieres on Wednesday, April 10 at 6 p.m. PT – one day earlier than its planned Thursday launch.

Where is “Fallout” streaming?

This is a Prime Video original, so you can watch “Fallout” on Amazon with a subscription to Prime.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

The entire first season of “Fallout” is available on April 10. Happy binge-watching!

How many episodes does “Fallout” have?

The first season consists of eight episodes, each ranging from 50-60 minutes in length.

What is “Fallout” about?

The show takes place in a post-apocalyptic wasteland. Per Amazon’s official synopsis:

Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. Two-hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.

Who’s in the “Fallout” cast?

The main cast for “Fallout” is as follows, plus plenty of cameos we won’t spoil here.

Ella Purnell

Walton Goggins

Aaron Moten

Kyle MacLachlan

Moisés Arias

Leslie Uggams

Sarita Chodhury

Michael Emerson

Frances Turner

Dave Register

Zach Cherry

Johnny Pemberton

Rodrigo Luzzi

Annabel O’Hagan

Do you need to play the games to understand the show?

Definitely not. While gamers will certainly find plenty of Easter eggs to fawn over (including locations, characters and even side missions) the show works incredibly well as its own thing. It also shifts the mythology of the game in surprising ways, so those who played the games will still find lots of mystery inside.

Will there be a Season 2?

While Amazon hasn’t officially ordered a second season yet, the producers and showrunners have made clear they want this to be an ongoing series and have started preliminary work on Season 2. A second season has also already won a tax credit to shift production to California from New York, so hang tight – that renewal seems imminent.

Watch the trailer