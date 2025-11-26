Where to Watch ‘Hamnet’: Is Chloé Zhao’s Awards Frontrunner Streaming?

“Hamnet,” one of the year’s biggest awards contenders arrives this week.

Everyday moviegoers finally have the chance to see “Hamnet” themselves, following its successful screenings at some of this year’s biggest film festivals. The drama, which offers a reflective take on the origin of one of William Shakespeare’s most famous plays, is director Chloé Zhao’s first film since 2021’s “Eternals,” the oft-maligned Marvel blockbuster that was itself her follow-up to the Best Picture-winning 2020 drama “Nomadland.”

Fortunately, if the early acclaim it has already received is to be believed, then it looks like Zhao’s comeback film may end up being a resounding success for the filmmaker. Here is how, when and where you can watch “Hamnet.”

When does “Hamnet” come out?

“Hamnet” is set to be released on Wednesday, Nov. 26.

Is “Hamnet” streaming?

“Hamnet” is not yet streaming. The film was first released in select theaters on Nov. 26 and it is set to expand to movie theaters nationwide on Dec. 12. It will, therefore, likely be several weeks before it is available to stream.

As a Focus Features film, though, “Hamnet” will likely land on Peacock once its streaming date eventually arrives. For now, you can purchase tickets to local theatrical screenings of the film from the links below.

Who is in the “Hamnet” cast?

Jessie Buckley (“I’m Thinking of Ending Things,” “Chernobyl”) and Paul Mescal (“Aftersun,” “Normal People”) lead the “Hamnet” cast. The film’s supporting ensemble includes Joe Alwyn (“The Brutalist”), Noah Jupe (“Wonder”), Emily Watson (“Punch-Drunk Love”) and David Wilmot (“Station Eleven”). Newcomer Jacobi Jupe (“Peter Pan & Wendy”) plays the drama’s eponymous character.

What is “Hamnet” about?

Based on Maggie O’Farrell’s 2020 novel of the same name, “Hamnet” explores William Shakespeare’s (Paul Mescal) relationship with his wife Agnes (Jessie Buckley). It provides a fictional account of how the death of their young son Hamnet (Jacobi Jupe) impacted and potentially inspired “Hamlet.”

Watch the trailer: