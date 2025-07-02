John Cena and Idris Elba’s New Action-Comedy Is Now Streaming — Here’s How to Watch

It’s rarely a good thing when two heads of state have a public rivalry, but at least in the new comedy “Heads of State,” it leads to some fun action.

Now streaming, the film directed by “Nobody” filmmaker Ilya Naishuller sees a world where John Cena is the president and Idris Elba is the UK’s Prime Minister. Obviously they’re playing characters, not themselves (though imagine that world). They don’t get along, but when they find themselves in the same crosshairs, they’re forced to work together.

Here’s what you need to know.

“Heads of State” released everywhere on Wednesday, July 2.

Is it streaming?

Yes it is! You can find “Heads of State” over on Prime Video.

What is it about?

“Heads of State” centers on the UK Prime Minister Sam Clarke (Idris Elba) and U.S. President Will Derringer (John Cena), who have a not-so-friendly and very public rivalry that jeopardizes their countries’ “special relationship.”

“But when they become the targets of a powerful and ruthless foreign adversary — who proves more than a match for the two leaders’ security forces — they are begrudgingly forced to rely on the only two people they can trust: each other,” the synopsis reads.

“Ultimately allied with the brilliant MI6 agent Noel Bisset (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), they must go on the run and find a way to work together long enough to thwart a global conspiracy that threatens the entire free world.”

Who’s in it?

“Heads of State” is a three-hander between Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Idris Elba and John Cena. But, the film also stars Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid and Sarah Niles.

Watch the trailer