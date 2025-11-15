Where to Watch ‘Keeper’: Is the Horror Film Streaming?

“Longlegs” and “The Monkey” filmmaker Osgood Perkins returned Friday with yet another horror movie — this time, a folk horror called “Keeper” starring Tatiana Maslany and Rossif Sutherland. Fans of Perkins’ will be happy to know that they can once again watch a spooky and disturbing film from the rising voice in the horror genre.

But where can you watch Perkins’ latest, and is “Keeper” out on streaming? Read on to learn more.

“Keeper” was released in theaters on Friday, Nov. 14.

Where can I watch “Keeper”?

You can find showtimes for “Keeper” below.

Is “Keeper” streaming?

No, the latest Osgood Perkins movie is not yet streaming. However, since “Keeper” is being distributed by Neon, it will likely be on Hulu before long — joining Perkins’ other recent horror features.

What else has Osgood Perkins directed?

Perkins started out as an actor, appearing as a younger version of Norman Bates (a character played by his father, Anthony Perkins) in “Psycho II” as a child. After acting in various other projects over the decades (including a notable role in “Legally Blonde”), Perkins became a horror filmmaker in the 2010s, starting with 2015’s “The Blackcoat’s Daughter.”

Perkins directed a few other horror features, including “I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House” and 2020’s “Gretel & Hansel.” Starting in 2024, the director found himself on something of a hot streak, releasing the horror sensation “Longlegs,” “The Monkey” and, now, “Keeper” between July 2024 and November 2025. While Perkins wrote “Longlegs” and “The Monkey” (the latter adapting a Stephen King short story), Nick Lepard penned “Keeper.”

What is “Keeper” about?

Trailers have been sparse on details about “Keeper,” selling the film instead on its creepy visuals and primary actors (mainly, Tatiana Maslany, who also had a notable part in “The Monkey”). The film has been described as a folk horror that focuses on a couple who spend their anniversary at a secluded cabin. When Maslany’s character, Liz, is suddenly left alone, however, she begins to discover dark secrets and evil entities at their romantic getaway. As you do.

Watch the trailer