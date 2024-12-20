Where to Watch ‘Nate Bargatze’s Nashville Christmas’: Is the Holiday Special Streaming?

The holiday season isn’t over just yet, which means there are a lot more Christmas specials on the horizon, including comedian Nate Bargatze’s “Nashville Christmas.”

This will be the Grammy-nominated comedian’s first primetime special, which will feature a mix of stand-up comedy and musical performances. Bargatze also serves as executive producer for the show alongside “Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels. The special was filmed at Nashville’s live music venue the Grand Ole Opry, where Bargatze landed his first job sweeping the building’s steps.

“I used to sweep the steps of the Grand Ole Opry, so to get to do a show there… Cause I did a stand-up show there, but actually now to be do something even kind of bigger then that is, it’s beyond comprehension,” Bargatze saind in an interview with “Good Day Sacramento.”

It all goes down tonight; check out everything you need to know about how to watch.

When does “Nate Bargatze’s Nashville Christmas” come on?

Nate Bargatze’s Nashville Christmas premieres on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. PST/9 p.m. EST on CBS.

Is “Nate Bargatze’s Nashville Christmas” streaming?

Yes, once it premieres on CBS on Thursday it will land on the network’s streamer Paramount+ the next day.

What is “Nate Bargatze’s Nashville Christmas”?

“Nate Bargatze’s Nashville Christmas” is a one-hour variety show holiday special that will feature a series of musical and comedy performances.

Who will make an appearance on “Nate Bargatze’s Nashville Christmas”?

Slated to join Bargatze is Darius Rucker, Carrie Underwood, Noah Kahan, Jelly Roll, Mikey Day and Ashley Padilla.