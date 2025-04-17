Where and When to Watch the ‘Pride & Prejudice’ 20th Anniversary in Theaters

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the cult classic romance film, “Pride & Prejudice” will return to theaters nationwide.

Keira Knightley’s Elizabeth “Lizzy” Bennet and Mathew Macfadyen’s Mr. Darcy are set to captivate audiences new and old with their torrid love affair nearly two decades since their film adaptation of Jane Austen’s 1813 novel.

Focus Features is re-releasing the Academy Award-nominated film in theaters nationwide for a limited engagement, beginning Friday, April 18.

Last week Netflix announced an Emma Corrin-led “Pride & Prejudice” limited series. The six-part adaptation was written by novelist Dolly Alderton directed by “Heartstopper”‘s Euros Lyn. Olivia Colman will play Mrs. Bennet and Jack Lowden will star opposite Corrin as Mr. Darcy.

For more on how to watch the 2005 “Pride & Prejudice” re-release, keep reading.

Where will it be in theaters?

You can find showtimes and tickets near you on the Focus Features website and other major ticketing sites like Fandango, Atom Tickets, AMC, Regal and Cinemark.

How long will “Pride & Prejudice” be in theaters?

The “Pride & Prejudice” re-release will run in theaters for one week only from Friday, April 18 to Thursday, April 24.

Is it streaming?

Yes, “Pride & Prejudice” is streaming now on Netflix. But this is the first time it’s been in theaters in years.

What is “Pride & Prejudice” about?

Based on the Jane Austen novel of the same name, “Pride & Prejudice” tells the timeless love story between Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy. Lizzy (Knightley) believes that uppity Mr. Darcy (Macfayden) is the last man she could marry. As their relationship grows deeper and her family gets involved, she becomes infatuated with the man she once swore against.

Who is in the 2005 film adaptation’s cast?

The film’s cast includes Keira Knightley, Matthew Macfadyen, Judi Dench, Donald Sutherland, Brenda Blethyn and Rosamund Pike, as well as Carey Mulligan in her film debut.

Watch the trailer: