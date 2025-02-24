The 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) is coming up this Sunday, and there’s a lot of films, TV shows and stars getting their shine.

It’s all going down Sunday night, live from the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. This will be Netflix’s second go at airing the prestigious awards ceremony, as well as the second time Kristen Bell, the SAG Award’s first-ever host, will guide the event.

One of the biggest moments of the night will be Jane Fonda receiving the union’s highest honor: the SAG Life Achievement Awards.

Silent House Productions will return to produce the 31st annual ceremony. Jon Brockett, along with Silent House Productions’ Emmy winners Baz Halpin, Mark Bracco and Linda Gierahn, will serve as executive producers.

Check out everything you need to know about how and where to watch the 2025 SAG Awards below.

When does the SAG Awards start?

The 2025 SAG Awards take place on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 5 p.m. PST/8 p.m. EST.

Where are the SAG Awards airing/streaming this year?

For the second year in a row, Netflix will be the home of SAG Awards ceremony. The event will stream exclusively on the platform.

Who is hosting the 2025 SAG Awards?

Kristen Bell heads back to the SAG Awards stage as the ceremony’s host, which will be the actress’s second time in the role since she made history as the event’s first-ever host back in 2018.

The actress shared the details with herself in a cute promotional video for upcoming ceremony. Check it out below.

Who will be presenting this year?

For now, no presenters have been reported for this year’s ceremony. However, announcements will be shared exclusively through Netflix’s YouTube channel. This post will be updated with any presenter announcements.

Who’s been nominated?

“Wicked” and “Shōgun” lead the pack with five nominations each. Duking it out over Best Female Actor in a Leading Role are Pamela Anderson (“The Last Showgirl”), Cynthia Erivo (“Wicked”), Mikey Madison (“Anora”), Demi Moore (“The Substance”) and Karla Sofía Gascón (“Emilia Perez”).

As for the fellas, Adrien Brody (“The Brutalist”), Timothée Chalamet (“A Complete Unknown”), Daniel Craig (“Queer”), Colman Domingo (“Sing Sing”) and Ralph Fiennes (“Conclave”) are all going head to head for the win.

On the TV side, the casts of “Bridgerton,” “The Day of the Jackal,” “The Diplomat,” “Shōgun” and “Slow Horses” were nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

But there’s several more nods. Check out TheWrap’s full outline of the nominees here.

Teaser

Watch Netflix’s official teaser below.