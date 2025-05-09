Where to Watch ‘Shadow Force’: Is Kerry Washington’s New Movie Streaming?

Rule number one of running a secret, dangerous special forces group? Don’t fall in love with a coworker. Of course, that seems to be the easiest rule to break.

And that’s exactly what Kerry Washington and Omar Sy do in “Shadow Force,” their new film directed by Joe Carnahan. In it, they play two operatives who led an organization known as the Shadow Force, but when they fell in love and had a kid, they went into hiding.

Of course, no one can stay hidden forever, right? Here’s everything you need to know about the film.

“Shadow Force” releases in theaters nationwide on May 9, 2025.

Is it streaming?

It is not. For now, you can only see “Shadow Force” in theaters and you can find showtimes near you here. We’ll keep you posted on when and where it’ll be streaming when the time comes.

What is it about?

The official synopsis reads: “In ‘Shadow Force,’ Kyrah (Washington) and Isaac (Sy) were once the leaders of a multinational special forces group called Shadow Force. They broke the rules by falling in love, and in order to protect their son, they go underground. With a large bounty on their heads, and the vengeful Shadow Force hot on their trail, one family’s fight becomes all-out war.

Who’s in it?

In addition to Kerry Washington and Omar Sy, “Shadow Force” stars Mark Strong, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Cliff “Method Man” Smith.

Watch the trailer: