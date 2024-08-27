Kerry Washington and Pilar Savone are giants of their respective fields. Washington an A-list actress whose 24-year résumé comes with a Primetime Emmy Award and five NAACP Image Awards, while Savone is a Best Picture Academy Award-nominated producer who was trained up with Quentin Tarantino.

As destiny would have it, that’s where their worlds collided: on the set of the filmmaker’s highest-grossing film to date, “Django Unchained.” There, Washington and Savone connected through their love of storytelling.

“We had the same sensibility and kind of wanted to tell the same kind of stories,” Savone told TheWrap in a joint Zoom call with Washington.