As streaming started becoming the norm in film and TV, Isabel Rafferty Zavala looked around and realized that there was a major gap in the market. Though nearly everyone agreed that streaming was the future of entertainment, there was no option that catered to the specific needs of Latino consumers. Thus, Canela Media was founded in 2019.

“We say it’s made by Latinos, for Latinos,” Zavala told TheWrap, noting that the service’s audience is the company’s “bread and butter” as well as its “passion.” “I believe that differentiation is what’s going to make us excel in the space for this specific set.”