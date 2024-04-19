Olivia Charmaine Bernardez’s Black Monarch Entertainment Is Embracing Art and Activism With Netflix Deal

Available to WrapPRO members

Office With a View: The CEO of the production hub explains the struggles of animation and creating “timeless” children’s entertainment

Olivia Charmaine Bernardez
Olivia Charmaine Bernardez for TheWrap's Office with a View (Photo Credit: TheWrap)

Olivia Charmaine Bernardez doesn’t have your typical media career. A little over 10 years after she graduated from the Tisch School of Arts at NYU, Bernardez has worked everywhere from the top companies in media to the non-profit sector while also founding her own full-service production company and scoring a deal with Netflix. Despite her impressive growth, she has managed to climb the corporate ladder without forgetting to extend it back down to other creators and professionals of color in Hollywood.

“I see art as a form of activism,” Bernardez told TheWrap in an interview for our Office With a View series.

Kayla Cobb

Kayla has covered the TV industry for more then seven years. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. She was instrumental to the site’s growth, helping transform a fledging site to a respected name in…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.