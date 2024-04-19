Olivia Charmaine Bernardez doesn’t have your typical media career. A little over 10 years after she graduated from the Tisch School of Arts at NYU, Bernardez has worked everywhere from the top companies in media to the non-profit sector while also founding her own full-service production company and scoring a deal with Netflix. Despite her impressive growth, she has managed to climb the corporate ladder without forgetting to extend it back down to other creators and professionals of color in Hollywood.

“I see art as a form of activism,” Bernardez told TheWrap in an interview for our Office With a View series.