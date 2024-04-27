With over 15 years of experience producing reality TV, INE Entertainment comanaging partners Mark Koops and Eric Day have learned to start looking beyond the Hollywood bubble for promising talent.

“We’re out there listening [and] consuming content … and you start to recognize that there are changes afoot. There are new voices that want to see themselves on screen and talk about their lived experiences in different ways,” Day told TheWrap for this week’s Office With a View. “When you’re listening to that, your filter then is authentic people that have a passion for doing something, and there’s a marketplace for that in the television landscape.”