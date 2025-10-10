“Soul on Fire” hits theaters this Friday, and we’re here with all the details on how to tune in.

“Soul on Fire” is based on the real-life story of St. Louis native John O’Leary, whose entire body was covered in burns after a tragic childhood accident. He turned his life story and career as a motivational speaker into a best-selling novel titled “On Fire,” which “Soul on Fire” director Sean McNamara used to adapt his story for the big screen.

Check out all the viewing information below.

When does “Soul on Fire” come out?

“Soul on Fire” comes out in theaters on Friday, Oct. 10.

Is “Soul on Fire” in theaters?

Yes, “Soul on Fire” will be in theaters. Check out the links below for tickets.

Will “Soul on Fire” be streaming?

While there are no confirmed streaming plans yet, “Soul on Fire” will most likely land on Netflix as part of Sony’s streaming deal with the platform.

What is “Soul on Fire” about?

Here’s the film’s description, per its official website: “Directed by Sean McNamara, written by Gregory Poirier and based on O’Leary’s bestselling memoir, ‘On Fire,’ this film is an emotional and faith-filled portrait of resilience as O’Leary not only battles to survive but ultimately discovers what it means to truly live. From frontline workers to family members, and the support of the wider community, this film is a celebration of heroes.”

Who’s in the cast?

The cast includes Joel Courtney, John Corbett, Stephanie Szostak, Masey McLain, DeVon Franklin and William H. Macy.

Watch the trailer