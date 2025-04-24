Where to Watch ‘The Accountant’ Before the Sequel Hits Theaters

“The Accountant 2” is rapidly approaching, nearly 10 years after the original film was released. So, you might just need a refresher before you head into it.

The sequel, hitting theaters on April 25, reunites fans with Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck), a man with a talent for solving complex problems. The movie also reunites Christian with his (very dangerous) brother, Brax (Jon Bernthal). Together, they team up to solve a case that reveals a conspiracy.

We met both men in the first film, learning that they have been estranged for a while. But you might just want to rewatch it yourself.

Here’s how you can do that.

When did “The Accountant” come out?

The first film came out on October 14, 2016.

Where can I stream it before seeing “The Accountant 2”?

You can head over to Amazon to watch “The Accountant” on Prime Video (where it’s climbing up the Top 10 chart right now). You can also watch it on Hulu, Sling TV or YouTube TV, if you have a premium subscription to any of those streamers.

What was “The Accountant” about?

The first movie introduces Christian, revealing that he is a savant with numbers. Using a small-town CPA office as a cover, he makes his living as a freelance accountant for dangerous criminal organizations. But when a Treasury agent (J.K. Simmons) gets onto his trail, Christian takes on a state-of-the-art robotics company as a legitimate client.

Of course, working for criminal organizations has its risks – and eventually, a body count.

Who starred in “The Accountant”?

In addition to Affleck and Simmons, Bernthal appeared in the first film, too. The movie also starred Anna Kendrick and John Lithgow.