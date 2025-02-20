Where to Watch ‘The Monkey’: Is the Horror Comedy Streaming?

Less than a year after he left audiences haunted with his Nicolas Cage-led indie horror hit “Longlegs,” writer-director Osgood Perkins is back with another singular cinematic nightmare. His latest film, “The Monkey,” is a darkly comic, hyper-violent thriller that promises to offer a far more playful but no less dark horror experience than his previous, extremely popular yet divisive effort.

Following the recent releases of “Companion” and “Heart Eyes,” among others, “The Monkey” is also the latest entry in what has been a surprisingly strong wave of crowd-pleasing horror comedies to kick off the year. Here’s how, when and where you can watch “The Monkey.”

When does “The Monkey” come out?

“The Monkey” is set to be released on Friday, Feb. 21.

Is “The Monkey” streaming or in theaters?

As of this writing, “The Monkey” is only available to watch in theaters. We’ll update this page once “The Monkey” eventually makes its way to a streaming platform. For now, though, you can purchase tickets to local showtimes of the film through the links below.

Who’s in the film’s cast?

“The White Lotus” and “The Gentlemen” star Theo James leads “The Monkey” as both Hal and Bill Shelburn, a pair of twin brothers desperate to put a family curse to bed once and for all. “Sweet Tooth” actor Christian Convery portrays the younger versions of James’ adult twins. They are joined in the horror film by “Orphan Black” and “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” star Tatiana Maslany, “Lord of the Rings” actor Elijah Wood and “Severance” lead Adam Scott.

The film’s writer-director, Osgood Perkins, also has a role in it. He rounds out the cast of “The Monkey” alongside Sarah Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”), Rohan Campbell (“Halloween Ends”) and Colin O’Brien (“Dear Edward”).

What is “The Monkey” about?

Based on a short story by Stephen King, “The Monkey” follows two twin brothers who are witness as children to a series of strange, traumatizing deaths seemingly brought on by a cursed toy monkey that once belonged to their father. While they do their best to dispose of the monkey and escape its wrath by going their separate ways, the brothers are forced back together as adults when the toy returns and begins a new killing spree.

“The Monkey,” in other words, contains many hallmarks of Stephen King’s work, including horrifying childhood trauma and supernatural forces of alarming malevolence and evil.

Watch the trailer: